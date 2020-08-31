BLACKFOOT – We have had the season opening for soccer and football and volleyball and all have passed with flying colors.
Now, we have had the famed harriers of the cross country world line up and take a run into the record books as the first of this generation to compete during the 2020 COVID-19 season and they too have come away with results that have had rave reviews as they carry their banner forward into the 2020 season that has been like no other.
The first of the meets took place in Bingham County as the Blackfoot Broncos hosted the annual Bronco Classic and runners took their marks in six different divisions and some very good times flashed by with the runners who posted them.
The end result was that the Blackfoot boys and the Highland girls showed that at this early juncture of the season, they have the upper hand, at least as far as cross country goes.
The Bronco boys outdistanced Snake River and two other teams with a score of 31, to the Panthers’ total of 59, followed by Highland with 61 and Teton who tallied 79.
Leading the way was Highland runner Jared Harden who posted a time of 16:26.1 for the 5,000 meters of the course.
He was followed by Eli Gregory of Blackfoot in second with a time of 16:34.4 and Matt Thomas of Blackfoot with a time of 16:48.0.
Compared to times from a year ago, this year’s times were about eight or 10 seconds faster, so either the athletes came into the meet with better conditioning, the athletes are faster, or there simply was little or no effect of the COVID-19 on the athletes.
All of those indications are very positive numbers for the sport.
Blackfoot won the meet with six runners in the top dozen who crossed the finish line (only the top five score in cross country) which is a good indication of the position that the Broncos are in with their cross country program.
Snake River also showed well as the 3A program had their top five all in the top 17 runners, so both programs are on target to make some noise as the season goes along, barring injuries or any other catastrophic condition interfering.
The top 10 boys runners include:
Jared Harden, Highland, 16.26.1
Eli Gregory, Blackfoot, 16.34.4
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot, 16.48
Jacob Van Orden, Highland, 16.72.9
Lincoln High, Snake River, 17.19.3
Justin Whitehead, Blackfoot, 17.37.3
Keegan McCraw, Snake River, 18.03.3
Payden Parmenter, Blackfoot, 18.11.3
Austin Dye, Highland, 18.13.3
Lance Safran, Teton, 18.17.1
For the ladies, it was Butte County’s Nicole Harwood who sped to the finish line with a time of 20.48.3, the only runner in the division who broke the 21 minute mark in the race. That time was almost a full minute faster than was posted a year ago by Blackfoot runner Tenleigh Smith who went the distance in 21:37.5. Again, there are a lot of parameters involved in how fast the times are when posted, but for the first meet of the season, it was a very good performance.
Second was Sarah Despain of Blackfoot with a time of 21:04.9 and Highland runner Haley Sirman was third with a time of 21:31.4.
Highland won the girls’ team event with 32 points, just edging Blackfoot with 34 points and Snake River with 71 points in the event which had four complete teams competing.
The top 10 girls’ runners include:
Nicole Harwood, Butte Country, 20:48.3
Sarah Despain, Blackfoot, 21:04.9
Haley Sirman, Highland, 21:31.4
Grace Kkosmicki, Highland, 21:47.8
Olga Andrade, Blackfoot, 21:55.4
Lauren Benson, Highland, 22:01.2
Maddy Larsen, Blackfoot, 22:08.2
Sara Bagley, Teton, 22:07.4
Sidney Crumley, Blackfoot, 22:21.7
Haylee Christensen, Highland, 22:23.2