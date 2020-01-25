BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot were the biggest movers when the latest Idaho girls’ basketball media poll was released earlier this week.
The Lady Broncos went from being unranked to the number three spot in the 4A poll, just behind Bonneville and Century. Blackfoot is tied for that third spot with Middleton and Caldwell.
In the 1A, Division II poll, Sho-Ban received votes for the first time in several weeks and are just outside the top five as the team wraps up regular season play this week.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 15-2 39 2
2. Timberline (1) 16-2 33 1
3. Boise 13-4 22 3
4. Lake City 12-5 13 4
5. Meridian 12-6 10 5
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Coeur d’Alene 1
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 17-0 40 1
2. Century 12-3 31 2
T-3. Blackfoot 12-5 14 5
T-3. Middleton 11-5 14 -
T-3. Caldwell 13-3 14 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 2, Jerome 2, Preston 2, Kuna 1
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Parma 15-2 30 2
3. Timberlake 11-4 26 3
4. Teton 12-5 13 4
5. Kellogg 11-5 10 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 1
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 15-2 40 1
2. Cole Valley Christian 14-3 31 2
3. Melba 15-2 25 3
4. Grangeville 13-3 15 T-4
5. Nampa Christian 11-6 5 T-4
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Prairie 11-3 26 2
3. Rimrock 16-1 22 3
4. Grace 14-3 20 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 13-1 6 1
Other receiving votes: Butte County 5, Notus 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 13-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 15-2 25 2
3. Kendrick 12-2 23 T-4
4. Rockland 14-2 18 T-4
T-5. Camas County 8-2 4 -
T-5. Lighthouse Christian 11-3 4 -
Other receiving votes: Mackay 3, Sho-Ban 2, Lakeside 1, Hansen 1