BLACKFOOT – Bingham County has qualified three teams to the state girls’ basketball tournament this year and almost had a fourth. Had Shelley been able to overcome Skyline, it could well have been Shelley in the tournament rather than Skyline.
All three qualifiers were district champions as well, which also speaks highly for each of the representatives.
4A – Blackfoot Lady Broncos, 24-0, reigning state champions from 2021
Blackfoot has had a great season, especially considering they have been wearing a big target on their back all season and everyone has given it their best shot to beat them. There were a couple of close calls, but in the end, the Lady Broncos were able to keep their unblemished record intact throughout the season.
By virtue of their top ranking in the RPI rating system provided by MaxPreps, the Lady Broncos are the team to beat and they will start off with the number eight team in the rankings, the Bishop Kelly Lady Knights from the Treasure Valley.
The Lady Broncos have played well all season and when they did run into trouble, the coaches were able to get them going and pick up the win.
Bishop Kelly has been to the tournament before and come home a winner, so they know how to win this tournament and are capable of doing it again.
Blackfoot and Bishop Kelly have the honor of playing the first game in the tournament Thursday when they tip off at 12 noon at Mountain View High School.
3A Snake River Lady Panthers, 20-5, District 5 champions
This has been a very good coaching job by Jeff Steadman and his assistant coaches. Not many people would have thought the Lady Panthers would come back this year with a 20-win season, a district title and a berth in the state tournament following the graduation of Josee Steadman, a four-year starter and record setter as a scorer in her career. They also lost several seniors who were the size of the team for the past several years.
What he had in returning players was a sharp point guard in Rylee Edlefsen and a couple of seniors in Reagan VanOrden and Casselle Howell and a solid defender and three-point shooter in Abby Gilbert. Apparently that is all you need to spend the year at the number two spot in the weekly polls which is where the Lady Panthers have been perched all season.
This is Edlefsen’s team, make no doubt about it, but with the way Howell, Gilbert and Reese Baldwin have played and the contributions from VanOrden, Camdyn Dunn and others, this has become a team that is almost feared by other teams in the state.
The draw at state is not terrible and the Lady Panthers are seeded second, so #7 is Kellogg, the runner-up in the Intermountain League behind Timberlake. They compiled a 13-5 record and have wins over the likes of Lakeside and Lakeland, but also losses to Moscow twice and Timberlake and Big Fork, Mont. Not the greatest of resumes, but the Lady Panthers will have to work to get by them.
This is a very solid bracket and it could be just about anybody’s title to win if they come to play, although the edge has to be with Sugar-Salem who looks for another title in the 3A Classification.
2A Aberdeen Lady Tigers, 20-5 District 5 winner
Aberdeen was the only team in 2A to win 20 games this year and they are only ranked fourth in the tournament. That must mean there are some really tough teams that were ranked ahead of them. Grangeville carries the number one seed with a record of 19-3, Melba, also at 19-3, was seeded second and Cole Valley Christian was seeded third with a record of 18-5. All three of those teams feasted off 3A competition during the regular season and took turns at the top of the rankings, so for teams like Aberdeen, let that be a lesson. If you want a high seeding at state, you have to beat some 3A schools along the way.
The 2A bracket may be the most wide open and could be the most fun to watch as these teams battle one another for the state championship.