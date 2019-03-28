The annual High Country Conference All Conference Boys Basketball team has been released by conference officials.
The team is led by co-players of the year in Kalvin Bowen of Idaho Falls and Spencer Hathaway of Madison.
In addition to Bowen and Hathaway, the first team is comprised of Kyle Austin of Hillcrest, Britton Berrett of Rigby, Dexter Hale of Blackfoot, Toanoa Togiai of Rigby, and Randon Hostert of Bonneville, and Paul Wilson of Idaho Falls.
The second team consists of Lloyer Driggs of Thunder Ridge, Mason McWorter of Madison, Jaden Schwab of Madison, Jett Shelley of Blackfoot, Cruz Taylor of Skyline, and Wyatt Taylor of Rigby.
Honorable Mention honors go to Braxton Ball of Idaho Falls, Parker Boyle of Hillcrest, Kyle Jackson of Madison, Riley Judy of Bonneville, Brandon McBride of Shelley, Tagg Olaveson of Rigby, Jordan Perez of Bonneville, Reece Robinson of Blackfoot, and Kayden Toldson of Thunder Ridge.