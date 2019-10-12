IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ soccer team earned the number three seed in the District 6 soccer tournament the hard way.
They won down the stretch, picking off teams that were ahead of them in the standings and were rewarded with a first round match against Bonneville. Despite cold, blustery conditions, the Broncos prevailed in that match by a score of 3-0, which earned them the right for a rematch against the second seeded Idaho Falls Tigers.
The Broncos wanted the rematch ever since they lost to the Tigers a couple of weeks ago by the score of 2-1 in a game that was decided on a bad bounce.
The game had the two teams square off in Idaho Falls on Saturday morning and they went at it like there may be no tomorrow.
The Tigers forced the action from the start and the Broncos battled right with them. The Tigers got a goal that goal keeper Melvin Arroyo may never have seen coming and suddenly the Tigers had a lead of 1-0. The Broncos never even winced and set up for the start of their own offensive thrust and they answered right back within a couple of minutes to tie the score at one goal each.
That was when things began to shift a bit in favor of Idaho Falls. It was beginning to get tougher for the Broncos to find the favorable matchups that their style of soccer demands and the larger, more physical defenders for Idaho Falls began to dictate the action.
Suddenly, the Tigers scored a second goal and then in the second half, they would add another, then another and finally a fifth goal got by Arroyo.
Still, the Broncos fought back, they simply were not the better soccer team on the field on this Saturday afternoon.
“I feel that we played better soccer than Idaho Falls today,” head coach Liam Pope said. “But we were not the better team today.”
The Broncos will be right back in action on Monday, when they will tangle with the Skyline Grizzlies in a match to be played in Blackfoot with a first kick at 4 p.m. The winner will stay alive in the tournament and the loser will have their season come to a close.