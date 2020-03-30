BLACKFOOT – With the spring sports season on a bit of a hiatus, we can only hope and pray that these young athletes will get their chance at a district or state title before this year is over for good. That is especially true for the seniors who are looking for that one last chance to end their high school career on a high note.
With the IHSAA ruling from March 16 carrying through to April 6, this may be the last opportunity for us to look at what could have been and what may have been with the athletes in the immediate area.
This look is at the Blackfoot Broncos track and field team, which has a number of fine athletes who could have made an assault on the school records as posted by Athletic.net. The accuracy of these records is in the hands of Athletic.net so any discrepancies are on their shoulders.
To be honest, I don’t see any records from Athletic.net that are from years before 2008, so they may just be a little behind in catching up to the records that may be hanging on the records boards at the schools in Bingham County.
This was looking to be the best track and field season for the Broncos in many years. The Broncos have quality and some depth as well and they were primed to get some things done that have been lacking in the past several years. The Broncos have kept on saying just wait for the young star runners to grow up and get to the high school. Well that time was to have been this year and for sure next year.
Looking at the girls’ team first, there are a number of record holders who were expected back and ready to make a charge at the record books.
The Lady Broncos have some sprinters, headed by junior Tenleigh Smith, who ran a 13.24 100 meters in her first effort of the year several weeks ago. She also holds the best 200 meters time of 26.31 a year ago and has run a 59.10 time in the 400 meters while winning the district meet a year ago.
In the middle distances, it is the youth corps who will aiming at school records if not this year, then in the near future. Freshmen Saras DeSpain and Piper Phillips were both listed in the top six times a year ago and should be expected to improve on those times quickly either this year or next.
In the hurdles, senior Kaitlyn Neff is/was expected to better her own school record of 15.45 in the 100 meter hurdles and sophomore Hannah Stewart will be right behind her with a time of 17.35.
Neff is also a threat in the 300 meter hurdles and Stewart will also be chasing her down the stretch when they team up for a solid 1-2 punch in the event.
Relays are always a toss-up and depend on whether the coaches want to sacrifice possible individual points for relay points or if there is enough depth they can go for both at times.
In the discus and shot put, senior Cassidy Cooper was poised to make a run at the record books following a good indoor season, but she has been sidelined by the IHSAA suspension of spring sports.
In the jumps and pole vault, a number of young Broncos will be right a the forefront of possible record setting efforts, including Eboni Beasley in the pole vault, and Neff in both the long jump and triple jump.
For the boys, the Broncos have quite possibly the best 100-200 sprinter in many years in Teegan Thomas. Already holding the school record in the 100, he will attempt to get faster down the stretch in the 200 and claim that record as well.
Young Dallan Morse, who posted the sixth fastest time in the 400 meters, is only a sophomore this year and will be after that record early in the season, hopefully.
In the 800, 1600 and possibly the 3200 it could be Eli Gregory who shines the brightest of them all. The sophomore is coming off a great fall season in cross country and just keeps getting stronger and faster and will set his sights on the distance triple. It has been done before and he is just the lad to make it happen again.
His running mates will likely be Matt Thomas and Payden Parmenter and Justin Whitehead, so the Broncos have four top notch runners set to go.
The hurdles belonged to Robert Zemp a year ago and he could take down both records if the track team ever gets back on the track this season.
The long and triple jumps belong to senior Reece Robinson, so we have to wait and see if we get back on the track or not before we will know that aspect of the team.
All in all, the Broncos, both boys and girls, were looking at a very solid year in track and field, but now it is a waiting game just to see if we can get the spring sports back on the agenda and schedule for this year. Only time will tell.