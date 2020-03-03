BLACKFOOT – Going into the state wrestling championships, Blackfoot had to feel pretty good about its chances to gain a trophy. The Broncos would be chasing Kuna, Century, and Columbia, but with a dozen wrestlers competing and with some highly seeded wrestlers in Taye Trautner, Esai Castaneda, and Nick Chappell wrestling well and coming off of district titles, it was assumed that the Broncos could fight their way into a top four finish.
When things were all said and done, it had to be a disappointing tournament for Blackfoot as top-seeded Nick Chappell, who had a championship season, was defeated in the finals, Esai Castaneda also fell in the finals, and several medal hopefuls never got to the medal stand.
Overall, the Broncos finished eighth in the tournament, not what was expected.
Following is how the medal winners for the Broncos finished up in the tournament.
132 — Esai Castaneda (44-9) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 44-9 won by fall over Wyatt Briggs (Kuna) 27-12 (Fall 0:48). Quarterfinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 44-9 won by major decision over Ronald Lopez (Bishop Kelly) 34-12 (MD 17-3). Semifinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 44-9 won by decision over Xander Thompson (Century) 42-19 (Dec 9-5). 1st Place Match — Kase Mauger (Twin Falls) 41-2 won by tech fall over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 44-9 (TF-1.5 5:00 (22-5)).
138 — Austin Despain (46-14) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 46-14 won by major decision over Dylin Praska (Pocatello) 21-13 (MD 8-0). Quarterfinal — Riley Siegford (Lakeland) 47-10 won by fall over Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 46-14 (Fall 3:30). Cons. Round 2 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 46-14 won by major decision over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 25-11 (MD 8-0). Cons. Round 3 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 46-14 won by decision over Dustin Farnworth (Mountain Home) 32-12 (Dec 6-0). Cons. Semi — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 46-14 won by decision over Armando Juarez (Caldwell) 25-9 (Dec 9-6). 3rd Place Match — Riley Siegford (Lakeland) 47-10 won by decision over Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 46-14 (Dec 3-0).
170 — Micheal Edwards (32-10) placed 6th and scored 9.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-10 won by tech fall over Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) 25-18 (TF-1.5 5:03 (18-3)). Quarterfinal — Zuriel Angulo (Vallivue) 28-8 won by fall over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-10 (Fall 4:31). Cons. Round 2 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-10 won by major decision over Aizik Lara (Canyon Ridge) 21-14 (MD 17-4). Cons. Round 3 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-10 won by decision over Vaughndavid Gregory (Kuna) 37-15 (Dec 7-1). Cons. Semi — Jackson Huskey (Bishop Kelly) 40-9 won by fall over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-10 (Fall 2:06). 5th Place Match — Matt Bakes (Century) 26-13 won by fall over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-10 (Fall 4:14).
182 — Nick Chappell (44-5) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 44-5 won by major decision over Xander Floth (Kuna) 15-16 (MD 13-1). Quarterfinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 44-5 won by fall over Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) 29-11 (Fall 2:51). Semifinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 44-5 won by decision over Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) 34-9 (Dec 5-4). 1st Place Match — Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 36-3 won by decision over Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 44-5 (Dec 5-4).