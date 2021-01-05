BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School co-ed wrestling team will be on display Wednesday night when they take on Hillcrest in a dual match slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Headlining the cast of Blackfoot wrestlers will be a number of athletes who are off to great starts this season.
Included in the list of rising stars will be Mack Mauger, 98 pounds, 15-0 on the season; Josh Smith, 98 pounds, 9-5 on the season; Samuel Smith, 105 pounds, 9-5 on the season; Avian Martinez, 120 pounds, 12-3 on the season; Eli Abercrombie, 132 pounds, 18-4 on the season; Taye Troutner, 145 pounds, 14-1 on the season; Cole Inskeep, 145 pounds, 17-0 on the season; Austin Ramirez, 152 pounds, 10-5 on the season.
Junior varsity and extra matches will be conducted along with the varsity matches.
Please bring masks to be worn in the grandstand as necessary to comply with Gov. Little’s guidelines for participation.