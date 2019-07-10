BLACKFOOT – It was a doubleheader that was supposed to be played on Monday in Malad, but when things didn’t work out weather-wise, it was changed to Tuesday in Blackfoot.
The games, between the Blackfoot American Legion A team and the Post 65 Dragons of Malad took place in Blackfoot, but they didn’t turn out quite the way the Broncos expected them to.
The first game of the twin bill saw Cash Jensen go to the mound for head coach Zach Reay and get into trouble in the very first inning. A first inning error and a couple of hits and walks saw the Dragons score four runs in the bottom of the first inning and that was all the Dragons needed as they coasted to a 4-1 win in the opener.
The Broncos were able to score a single run in the top of the fourth inning, but they were unable to get any closer.
Pitching was not the problem in this game as Jensen was able to put zeros up on the scoreboard and his relief, Kyler Mills, did likewise for the remainder of the game. It was simply the first inning that went awry for the Broncos.
Offensively, the Broncos were right there with the Dragons, getting seven hits to Malad’s nine hits, but they just couldn’t put the hits together to get runs across the plate.
Leading the way offensively were Eli Hayes and Tyler Vance, who each had a pair of hits, with Hayes driving in the only run the Broncos scored in the contest. It was all about the Broncos being able to take advantage of run scoring opportunities and the Dragons made sure that the Broncos were unable to do that.
The second game saw the Broncos get on the scoreboard first, when they scored in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. That lead did not last very long, as the Dragons came back with a big six run third inning to take a 6-1 lead, and although the Broncos would score a second run in the third inning and added another pair of runs in the fourth inning, they would not get any closer than the two-run lead that the Dragons held after four innings of play. The final in the second game of the twin bill was 8-6, as both teams would score two runs in the seventh inning.
Errors were once again the culprit in this contest, as the Broncos had six miscues in the game, with three of them coming in the decisive third inning when the Dragons did most of their damage.
Jaden Harris of the Broncos was saddled with the loss in the game, and it was the same old thing for Harris, who coming into the game had given up 31 runs on the year, 20 of them unearned. It was the unearned runs that hurt him once again. It has been that kind of snake-bit season for the pitching staff. Chase Cannon came in as the reliever and pitched four fairly solid innings for the Broncos, but the damage had already been done.
The Broncos were out-hit in the game 12-10, but once again, the Broncos’ hits were scattered throughout the game and they just couldn’t take advantage of run scoring opportunities that were presented to them.
The two losses dropped the season record for the Broncos to 9-15 on the year.
Next up for the Legion A team will be another doubleheader this afternoon when the Declo Hornets come calling with the games scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m.
The Broncos will wrap up the regular season with a pair of games on Saturday at Marsh Valley, game times have been scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon.