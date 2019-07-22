IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos Legion A team battled the Idaho Falls Bees tooth and nail on Friday. They even out-hit the Bees in one game 12-8 but errors seemed to get the best of the Broncos in both games of a doubleheader.
In the opener, the Broncos spotted the Bees a 7-0 lead through the first three innings, before mounting a furious rally beginning with a three spot in the top of the fourth inning.
That cut the lead to 7-3, but the Bees rallied back to score two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth, before the Broncos were able to get things going again in the top of the seventh inning when they scored six runs.
The rally was just one run short of a complete comeback and the Broncos would fall by a final of 10-9.
It wasn’t for lack of trying as the Broncos were offense-minded and with Eli Hayes and Brad Johnson each collecting a pair of hits and the team racking up 10 hits in all, the Broncos were right there.
A pair of runs batted in from Nate Goodwin, Cayson Fisher, and Brad Johnson kept the Broncos right there until the Bees were able to close Blackfoot out.
The Broncos were forced to use a handful of pitchers in the first game, with Cash Jensen working his way through two innings and getting 10 first-pitch strikes against the Bees.
Both Jensen and Mekhi Sandoval notched a strikeout in the game.
The second game was more about the errors than anything as the Broncos committed five during the contest and the Bees were clean defensively. The Broncos still had their chances as Jaden Harris was pitching well and the Broncos were getting more than their share of hits, 12 of them in all.
Harris was throwing strikes, notching 13 first-pitch strikes and striking out four in his four innings of work. Harris was doing his part in this game as he was also on fire at the plate.
Harris, Nate Goodwin, and Benjamin Wilson all picked up a pair of hits to lead the Broncos and Wilson, Goodwin, and Sam Park were all able to drive in a pair of runs in the contest.
Cash Jensen and Kyler Mills were able to add a pair of quality at bats, so it wasn’t offense that kept the Broncos from winning the nightcap.
Blackfoot got off to a quick start, scoring a run in the top of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. Idaho Falls came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and the two teams went to the third at 2-1 in favor of the Bees.
In the top of the third, the Broncos erupted for six runs to regain the lead at 7-2 and were seemingly on their way to a big win.
That is when the error bug would once again strike the Broncos and they were unable to hold the lead. Idaho Falls would score six times in the bottom of the third inning, in part because the Broncos couldn’t buy an out. That would allow the Bees to regain the lead at 8-7 and that was how the game would eventually end after 4 1/2 innings of play.
It has been that kind of season for the Broncos A team as they have gone through the learning curve that is Legion baseball. With the pair of losses, the Broncos saw their summer record fall to 11-19 on the season.