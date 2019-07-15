ARIMO – The Blackfoot Broncos Legion A team took a little trip south of Pocatello to have a friendly game with the Marsh Valley Eagles on Saturday, only it turned out to be anything but friendly.
The Broncos, a young and talented team that is made up of freshmen and sophomores, probably had no idea until the game started that the Marsh Valley team was made up of nearly all seniors and a sprinkling of juniors.
It may not seem like a lot, but two years of growth and experience in this age group is a lot of times an insurmountable obstacle to overcome and that is what happened to the young Broncos.
When you add to that a coach who is bent on treating a regular season game like the World Series, you can get the picture of what transpired between the two teams on Saturday.
The first game started off innocently enough with the Broncos getting the first run scored in the top of the first inning and took that 1-0 lead into the bottom of the first.
That is where Marsh Valley scored a pair of runs to take the lead, a lead they would not relinquish.
They added another run in the bottom of the second inning and the Broncos were feeling pretty good about things, that is until the bottom of the third inning, when the wheels kind of fell off the bus for the Broncos.
Marsh Valley scored six times in the third and took a 9-1 lead on its way to an 11-3 win in the first game of the doubleheader.
The Broncos refused to quit and battled throughout, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to prevent a 10-run mercy rule win by Marsh Valley, but the Eagles pretty much cruised to the win from there, much to the delight of their head coach and fans.
The Broncos worked hard on offense and despite being out-manned and shorthanded, stayed within striking distance the whole contest. Three of the Broncos — Ryan Steidley with three hits, Nate Goodwin with a pair and Benjamin Wilson also with two hits — accounted for seven of the eight hits that the Broncos had in the contest. The downfall was the four errors committed by the Broncos.
The pitching of the Broncos kept them in the game, especially if you consider that most of the runs scored by the Eagles were unearned runs. The Broncos were only out-hit by the Eagles by a total of 9-8 in the game, and most of the 11 runs were unearned.
The second game is when things got really uncomfortable for the Broncos.
The Eagles started off by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and then added 11 more runs in the bottom of the second for a quick 16-0 lead. During that time, the Eagles’ head coach was calling for steals and hit-and-runs with a 16-run lead.
By this time, the Broncos were all but out of players, had an injured pitcher which only emphasized the shorthanded situation even more, and were basically playing iron man baseball with only nine players available.
The Broncos were valiant, if nothing else, and did not allow another run to the Eagles managing to score three runs themselves in the top of the third inning and then basically played out the string.
The Eagles did manage to out-hit the Broncos by a total of 11-5 and once again, the errors committed by the Broncos only did further damage to the game totals. The Broncos committed a half dozen miscues, but there were also some fine plays in the game, including three fine catches by centerfielder Benjamin Wilson in the later innings.
Nate Goodwin was the hitting star of the second game as the lefty stroked two hits and knocked in two runs in the contest.
The Broncos will get a few days to rest and heal up before they begin play in the scheduled district tournament that should get underway on Wednesday.
Times and games were to be announced on Monday evening and will be posted in the Chronicle when they become available.