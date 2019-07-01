BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos Legion A team played a doubleheader on Friday against the Idaho Falls Grizzlies and had it not been for a bit of bad luck and a couple of mishandled baseballs, the team could have come away with a doubleheader sweep.
As it was, the Broncos were able to overcome a first game loss with a big win and a split of the doubleheader. The Grizzlies won the first game by the final of 11-8, while the Broncos took the night cap by a score of 8-7.
In the first game, Nate Goodwin was sent to the mound with the ball and the task of slowing down the offensive attack of the Grizzlies, and had it not been for a couple of errors at the wrong time, he would have done the job for the Broncos.
Goodwin did last four innings, but the damage had been done in the first two innings, when nine runs would cross the plate. Nearly all of the runs were unearned as Goodwin was able to stay ahead of the hitters and get the batters out. Goodwin stayed ahead of the batters by throwing strikes on the first pitch 18 times in his four innings and notching a pair of strikeouts. It just wasn’t enough on this Friday afternoon.
Offensively, Eli Hayes was able to lead the attack with three hits and Brad Johnson had a pair of hits as well. Johnson added three runs batted in and Goodwin was strong at the plate as well as he had a pair of runs batted in during the game. The Broncos were able to collect more hits in the game than did the Grizzlies, out-hitting Idaho Falls by a 14-12 margin. It just wasn’t enough.
The four runs scored in the first inning and the five that followed in the second were just too much for the Broncos to overcome. The Broncos did battle back with three runs in the bottom of the first, two more in the bottom of the third inning and another three spot in the bottom of the fifth, but it was too little too late for the Broncos as they fell.
The second game was a different story as the Broncos got things going in the second inning when they pushed a pair of runs across home plate for an early 2-0 lead.
After Idaho Falls came back in the top of the third with a run to cut the lead to 2-1, the Broncos took control of the game with four runs in the bottom of the third to lead 6-1 and the rest was pretty much history.
Idaho Falls scored five times in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to a single run at 7-6 and then tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth. The Broncos would rally right back in the bottom of the sixth with a run to clinch the win.
Cash Jensen was on the mound for the first four innings of the game on Friday, before giving way to Kyler Mills who earned the win with three innings of relief work.
Both Mills and Jensen were throwing strikes and each had 11 first-pitch strikes in the game and Jensen had a total of five strikeouts while Mills added three more to that total.
Keeping base runners off the base paths was the key to the win in this game.
Offensively, the Broncos out-hit the Grizzlies by a 9-7 margin and the whole team was involved in the action. Jensen led the way with two runs batted in, but the hits were handled by the whole team as everybody from the top of the order down was involved with either a hit or a walk.
When everyone is involved in the game, both offensively and defensively, this is a very fun team to watch.
The team will be back in action today, when the Broncos travel to Idaho Falls for a doubleheader against the Idaho Falls Knights. The two teams will play at 4 and 6 p.m. and the games will take place at Hillcrest High School.