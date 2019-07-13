BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos Legion A team had every right to be a bit on the down side following Tuesday's doubleheader losses to the Post 65 Dragons out of Malad.
First of all, they expected to play much better than they did, but for whatever reason, the bats just weren't alive at all. Secondly, with three doubleheaders scheduled this week, they were a bit shorthanded pitching-wise and every pitch thrown was going to be a pitch that they wouldn't have later in the week. Thirdly, they committed seven errors in the two games and that just made things worse.
The Broncos needed something good to happen for them and they needed it in a hurry.
They got everything they needed and then some on Thursday, when the Declo Hornets came calling for the second of the doubleheaders scheduled for the week.
The bats came alive and did so in a hurry. Between the two games, the Broncos banged out 26 hits and scored 32 runs. The end result of all the offense was a pair of 10-run mercy rule victories and the shortened games effectively extended the pitching for Saturday's doubleheader against Marsh Valley.
The Broncos jumped on the Hornets early in both games Thurday, scoring six runs in the first inning of game one, on their way to a 14-4 win in five innings.
The second game was more of the same, only better as they would score 14 runs in the first inning on their way to an 18-3 win, again in five innings and they sent the Hornets home with their stingers tucked between their hind legs, without an answer for the Broncos, offensively or defensively.
Tyler Vance went to the mound for the Broncos and coach Zach Reay and gave the Broncos just what they needed. He was strong through four innings, getting ahead of the batters and striking out eight in the contest. Vance threw first-strike pitches to 14 of the batters he faced and limited the Hornets to four runs, a good portion of them unearned.
Offensively, the Broncos were able to get three hits each from Eli Hayes and Brad Johnson, another two hits from Nate Goodwin, and they simply cruised to the win. Jaden Harris was on base with a pair of walks and Mekhi Sandoval took advantage by driving in four runs in the contest. Brad Johnson added three runs batted in and Nate Goodwin added another two runs to the totals.
The second game was more of the same for the Broncos, who continued to pound the ball at the plate. Kyler Mills led the way with three hits, while Sam Park and Ryan Steidley each had a pair of hits in the game. Cash Jensen would drive in four runs and Eli Hayes and Taylor Sensenbach each had a pair of runs driven in as the Broncos did not let off in their hitting barrage.
Pitching-wise, Ryan Steidley and Benjamin Wilson each threw two innings of work as the Broncos saved some arms for the Saturday double-dip against Marsh Valley. Goodwin threw the other inning for the Broncos who had the entire pitching staff on a tight pitch count, conserving every pitch that they could.
Wilson led the staff with three strikeouts in the second game, while Goodwin added another pair of strikeouts to the cause.
The sweep of Declo brought the week's tally to two wins and two losses with the big match-up on Saturday that could make a good week for the Broncos. At the very least, they will have a great chance to post a winning week.