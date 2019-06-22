BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team invited the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels to town on Saturday for a friendly doubleheader at the Blackfoot High School field. In a tight and very contested first game, the Broncos were able to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning in walk-off fashion to win by a final score of 2-1.
The second game was a bit more conventional and went the way of the Runnin’ Rebels as they would prevail by a final of 9-5 to earn a split of the two games.
The first game was all about pitching and defense.
The Broncos sent out their big lefthander Chase Turner to handle the pitching duties and Turner responded with one of his best outings as a Bronco. Turner was strong through 5 1/3 innings, allowing a single run in the third inning and nothing else during his time on the mound. Turner would record three strikeouts before giving way to Isaiah Thomas who would finish the game and earn the win. Thomas also recorded three strikeouts as he set the Runnin’ Rebels down in order in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
Offensively, the Broncos were limited to only five hits, but they made them count as they put their hits together and scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score and then scored the winning run when Juan Pimentel stroked a single in the bottom of the seventh.
Pimentel and Mike Gardner were the batters responsible for driving in runs in the contest.
The Broncos played a great game defensively, not committing an error and making some solid plays throughout the game to keep Pocatello from scoring.
Pocatello out-hit the Broncos 7-5 in the first game and the Runnin’ Rebels were guilty of one miscue in the game.
The second game had more offense as both teams marked double figures in hits, Pocatello with 11 and the Broncos with 12.
Pocatello got on the scoreboard first, when they scored a run in the top of the second inning, but the Broncos came right back with a pair of runs in their half of the inning. The score would remain at 2-1 in favor of the Broncos until the fifth inning, when they would score four times to take a 5-2 lead thanks to a controversial call by the home plate umpire and a Bronco error.
Blackfoot would rally back in the bottom half of the inning to score a run to cut the lead to 5-3, but the Broncos would get no closer in the game.
Pocatello added two runs in the sixth and seventh innings and the Broncos could only manage to add a single run in each of those innings for the final score of 9-5.
The Broncos’ offense was led by Isaiah Thomas, who had three hits, and Mike Gardner added two hits. Chase Turner would add two runs batted in for the Broncos during the game.
Thomas was strong as the starter, adding four solid innings of work to his relief stint in the first game. He only allowed the single earned run in the game before giving way to Payton Brooks, who also pitched well, but was the hard luck loser with some unearned runs being scored by the Runnin’ Rebels.
Thomas would add three strikeouts to his total for the day and Brooks had a single strikeout in his two-plus innings of work.
This is a Bronco team that seems to be coming together, and although they may not have a flashy record as far as wins and losses go, there is plenty of talent and with the players coming together as a team, they could be a team that will make some noise in the second half of the Legion season.
The Broncos will have a couple of days off before they return to play on Wednesday. They will have a road trip to play the Rockies at a site yet to be determined, but the doubleheader is scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. at either Madison or Rigby.