BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team rebounded from a doubleheader loss a week ago with a commanding twin killing against the Minico Storm on Tuesday.
The first game was all about the offense as the Broncos banged out 10 hits on their way to an 11-1 win in six innings. The Broncos got two hits each from Nate Goodwin, Candon Dahle, and Kyler Mills on the way to their victory.
Nate Goodwin led the team with three runs batted in while Dahle and Jace Grimmett each had a pair of runs batted in during the contest.
The Broncos also got some good pitching during the game as they used the doubleheader as a tune up for the Bozeman Montana Tournament that will end the week of action.
Mike Gardner gave the Broncos three strong innings on the mound and Jaden Harris and Candon Dahle also saw action in the first game.
The Broncos got on the scoreboard first, with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Neither team was able to score in the second inning, and then the bats of the Broncos took over.
The Blackfoot squad was able to score two in the third inning, three more in the fourth, and then a big four spot in the fifth. The final run that Blackfoot scored in the bottom of the sixth ended the game due to the 10-run rule.
The only run that Minico was able to plate came in the fourth inning of the contest, but the Broncos quickly snuffed out any chance of a rally.
The second game was more conventional in the manner in which it was played as the two teams battled throughout the contest. The Broncos were able to score a three spot in the bottom of the first, but Minico came back with five unanswered runs with a pair crossing the plate in the top of the fourth and adding three more runs in the top of the fifth.
The rally in the fifth by the Broncos tied the score at five, but they wasted no time in regaining the lead with a single run plated in the bottom of the sixth.
The Storm came back to tie the game up at six in the top of the seventh, and extra innings loomed for the two teams.
That is when Jace Grimmett came up with his heroics in the bottom of the seventh, rapping out a hit that would score the winning run. The hit in the seventh was one of two hits in the game for Grimmett, who also led the team with his two runs batted in during the game.
Pitching-wise, Nate Goodwin gave the Broncos three strong innings on the mound, including four strikeouts.
Jace Grimmett also gave the Broncos some quality work on the mound, also striking out four in the game as the Broncos’ pitchers were limited in their innings on the mound as they prepared for the four-day tournament in Bozeman, beginning today.
The Broncos are scheduled to begin the tournament on Thursday in Bozeman with a game against the Post 43 Jackson Giants before taking on Yakima, Wash., on Friday. Today’s game will begin at 3 p.m. while the Friday games will be at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The tournament runs through Sunday when the Broncos will return home to Blackfoot for a doubleheader against Skyline on Wednesday, July 1.