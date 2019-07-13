BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA baseball team probably expected a bit of a letdown following their exciting, come-from-behind win over the Idaho Falls Bandits on Wednesday, but they probably didn’t expect to suffer losses in both ends of a doubleheader to the Minico Storm, but that is what happened when they dropped a pair of games 9-2 and 13-2 Friday afternoon.
The Broncos, forced to play some “iron man baseball’ when only nine players were available to suit up on Friday due to a number of different circumstances, battled gamely against the Storm in the first of the twin bill, until a late five-run rally by the Storm put the game away against the undermanned Broncos.
The Broncos had people playing out of position and in places where they had not played before when five of their regulars were unavailable for duty on Friday afternoon and some of the mental mistakes and fatigue began to show late in the first of the two games.
Things started out innocently enough as Jace Grimmett took to the mound for head coach Liam Pope. Grimmett worked a strong five innings and was getting outs from the Storm hitters just like you would expect from one of the aces of the pitching staff. He did give up four runs and left the game trailing 4-1, but it was not all his fault. The Broncos just couldn’t get the bat on the ball in scoring opportunities.
The Broncos only managed five hits in the contest, scoring single runs in the bottom of the fourth and the fifth innings as their only measure of offense.
Mike Gardner remained strong at the plate with a pair of walks and an infield single, but other than that, the Bronco offense was pretty much non-existent.
The second game was better offensively for the Broncos, but once again, base-running mistakes cost them numerous scoring opportunities.
The Broncos managed to rap out 13 hits, matching the total that the Storm would manage in the game, but where Minico was able to score 13 runs in the six-inning game, the Broncos would only get two runs home in the contest.
The Storm came out early and scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, then used an error and a couple of walks to add another five runs in the second inning, chasing Blackfoot starter Candon Dahle from the mound.
The Broncos tried a little bit of everything in this game to try and get back into the contest, but nothing seemed to work, from hit-and-runs to sacrifices to steals, the Broncos just couldn’t get a runner past third and into home. There were runners thrown out at home and on the bases, but simply put, nothing was working in favor of the Broncos.
The Broncos have one more doubleheader scheduled for the regular season before the district tournament begins on Wednesday.
They will take to the road to tangle with the Riby/Madison Bobcats on Monday with games scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m.
The Broncos should be back at full strength for those contests as they get their final preparations in before district play in their attempt to qualify for the state tournament.
Games will be scheduled beginning on Wednesday and running through the weekend and beyond if necessary in order to get everything finished up before the state tournament begins the following week. Exact pairings for the district tournament will not be released until late on Monday, but the entire schedule will be available in the Bingham County Chronicle when they become available.