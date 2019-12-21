REXBURG – Just when you think that you have a handle on who and what the Blackfoot Broncos boys’ basketball team is going to be like, especially following a couple of wins, one in dominating fashion, up jumps Madison and takes all of those images away.
The Broncos looked nothing like the team that totally dismantled the Skyline Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In fact, they did not look like they had any idea of what to expect from the Bobcats.
Madison was tall, they were big and burly when they needed to be, and they can shoot the basketball. They were fast, in fact so fast that Blackfoot’s speed was negated in the first quarter, when Madison jumped out early and built a double digit lead before three triples — one each from Reece Robinson, Jett Shelley and Craig Young — cut the lead down to a manageable seven points at the end of the first period, 23-16.
It didn’t get any easier for the Broncos as Jayden Wistisen went to the bench with foul trouble and the big men for Madison kind of took over in the second quarter. By this time, it was damage control time and even that did not work well for Blackfoot. When the teams went to the intermission, Blackfoot was down by 10 points and the Madison student body section was whooping and hollering and carrying on like they were in the state championship game in Boise. The score was only 35-25 in favor of Madison, but Blackfoot was searching for answers.
When a team is down at halftime by double digits, you are looking for some sort of a spark to get things flowing in the right direction. You want a quick start in the third period, but Madison was not going to have any of that on Friday night.
The Bobcats came out like it was the start of the game once again, outscoring the Broncos by a 12-2 margin and basically put the game away before anyone could even blink an eye. With a 20-point lead heading into the final period of play, Madison emptied its bench and really just extended the lead until they reached 30 in the final couple of minutes which let the clock run mercifully without stopping. When the smoke cleared and the stands as well, the Bobcats had administered a 63-34 win over the Broncos and left many wondering what had happened.
There are two things that can be taken from this game. One, the Broncos simply overlooked the Bobcats mainly because of the outstanding game they had against Skyline a few days prior. Two, the Broncos may not be quite as good as they looked against Skyline and the Grizzles are destined to be among the floor mats of the High Country Conference.
Scoring highlights for the Broncos were few and far between. Leading scorer Reece Robinson was held to 10 points, and super sub Carter Layton did manage to chip in with seven, but he was harassed constantly when he tried to get inside and had a couple of shots swatted away emphatically.
For Madison, Taden King led the way with 15 points, but four other Bobcats were within a bucket of hitting double figures in the win and 6’6” point guard Carson Downey showed that his passing skills are too good for high school basketball and he will undoubtedly have a future at the next level.
MADISON 63, BLACKFOOT 34
Blackfoot 16 9 2 7 — 34
Madison 23 12 12 16 — 63
BLACKFOOT — Reece Robinson 10, Jett Shelley 3, Brayden Wright 4, Jace Grimmett 3, Craig Young 5, Jayden Wistisen 2, Carter Layton 7.
MADISON — Carson Downey 8, Tyson Lerwill 1, Easton Cordero 5, Dawson Wills 6, Kaleb Rasmussen 4, Mark Williams 10, Braxton Pierce 9, Taden King 15, Joey Williams 5.