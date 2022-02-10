BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School boys’ basketball team gathered to honor their three seniors for this season and to play a friendly non-conference game with the visiting Preston Indians as well.
Preston entered the contest with a record of 13-6, while the home standing Broncos had a record of 10-9 and both were looking to enhance their confidence as they complete the regular season and head into their respective district tournament next week. In a prior game, Preston had defeated Blackfoot 61-50.
A bigger part of the game was the honoring of three seniors for Blackfoot, who have contributed over the years to the program and helped to build and sustain the program.
Those seniors are Dylan Petersen, Chase Cannon and Miles Toussaint. All three have been starters in the program during their careers and have contributed greatly during their careers.
All three of the seniors were in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game along with JaVonte King and Deegan Hale and they were on fire from the initial tip.
With a flurry of wide open three-point buckets and an assortment of driving layups, the Broncos stormed to the lead and before the opening eight minutes had been completed, they had put up 21 points, while Preston struggled to get their feet under them and get into the scoring spree.
The end of the first quarter could not come quick enough for the Preston coaching staff who burned a pair of timeouts to try and get their squad going early on. The score at the end of eight minutes stood at Blackfoot 21, Preston 17, but the early damage had been done and the Broncos were on the attack.
The second quarter saw more of the same out of Blackfoot and a fierce rally of sorts from Preston.
King continued his onslaught on the basket with another eight points in the second quarter, giving him 19 in the first half and Toussaint got into the action as well with a couple of threes and a nice drive or two into the middle that earned Blackfoot points. The Broncos would double their scoring from the first quarter, in fact both teams would double up their scoring, but when you are behind, doubling up simply means you are also doubling up the difference in the scores for both teams.
The second quarter would end with Blackfoot up 45-33, moving the first quarter lead of four points out to double digits at 12. It was already looking like a tough climb back for Preston unless Blackfoot was going to help matters.
Most of Preston’s help came in the form of some three-point shooting by Druw Jones and Tyler Lindhardt, both of whom proved to be deadly from the outside and their good shooting would continue into the second half, once the teams returned from the intermission.
The third quarter showed a bit more from Blackfoot offensively as they would continue to attack the rim and shoot from the outside. The only drawback was a pair of careless fouls from King that had him sitting on the bench and a big part of the Blackfoot early offense was off the floor. That would only serve to embolden the Indians’ attack and they took full advantage of it as they began to cut into a 15-point lead at the midway point of the third period.
With a mixture of different defensive looks and continued offense, the Indians began to whittle the lead down. First, it was cut to 12, then 10 and finally to only eight points by the end of the third quarter. The lead was coming down, but it was still a comfortable one for Blackfoot, or at least one would think so.
The end of the third found Blackfoot ahead 57-48, but Preston was getting the ball first first with a chance to cut the lead even further.
The race was on and slowly but surely, the Indians kept cutting the lead, one and two points at a time, although Blackfoot was resilient and answered back on more than one occasion.
As the game entered the final four minutes, the lead was down to four or six points and the teams were trading baskets.
That is when each and every mistake was glaring in the face of the player who may have made it. There were some fouls that could have been called either way and a couple of shots a fan would need to scratch their head as to whether the shot should have been taken.
The Indians had a couple of opportunities to cut the lead to two or even tie things up and failed to connect. The Broncos also had an opportunity or two to extend the lead and couldn’t get the job done.
Finally, as the clock was winding down, the Broncos had a four-point lead and only seconds remaining and the teams were done with the battle and the game would end with Blackfoot on top at 70-66, but it was a game that both teams would remember just in case they were to meet again in the not too distant future.
PRESTON 17 16 15 18 — 66 BLACKFOOT 21 24 12 13 — 70
Individual scoring
Preston (66): Cam Hobbs, 7; Brecker Knapp, 13; Steven Roberts, 2; Will Hamblin, 3; Tylar Lindardt, 19; Druw Jones, 22
Blackfoot (70): Chase Cannon, 6; Dylan Petersen, 6; JaVonte King, 28; Deegan Hale, 5; Kurt Capson, 3; Miles Toussaint, 17; Colby Bodkin, 3; Ryan Reynolds, 2