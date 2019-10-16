BOISE – The Blackfoot Broncos were the biggest movers in the weekly statewide media high school football poll published Tuesday.
The Broncos,who won last Friday against the 5A Madison Bobcats, jumped all the way from fifth in the 4A poll to second, behind the unbeaten Kuna squad.
The Broncos, who gathered up 22 points from the voters, trail Kuna 40-22, while Vallivue moved from fourth to third in the poll with 17 points.
Rounding out the top five were Nampa and Middleton.
No other Bingham County school received any votes in the poll which weekly ranks the top schools in each of the state’s six classifications.
Week 7 Media Poll
Records are through Oct. 15, 2019
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 6-1 31 2
3. Highland 6-1 24 4
4. Coeur d’Alene 5-2 13 5
5. Eagle 5-2 8 3
Others receiving votes: Rigby 3, Borah 1
Class 4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 7-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 6-1 22 5
3. Vallivue 5-2 17 4
4. Nampa 5-2 16 2
5. Middleton 5-2 13 -
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 9, Minico 3
Class 3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 5-1 36 1
2. Homedale (2) 7-0 34 2
3. Weiser 7-0 24 3
4. Timberlake 6-0 17 4
5. Gooding 6-1 9 5
Class 2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 6-0 38 1
T-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 6-0 29 T-2
T-2. West Side 5-1 29 T-2
4. Bear Lake 6-1 14 4
5. Melba 4-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1
Class 1A Division-I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (5) 6-0 35 1
2. Prairie (3) 5-1 35 2
3. Oakley 5-1 22 3
4. Raft River 5-1 13 5
5. Potlatch 3-2 4 -
Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Idaho City 3, Kamiah 3, Clearwater Valley 2
Class 1A Division-II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 6-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 5-1 33 2
3. Carey 5-1 24 3
4. Garden Valley 4-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 5-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 2