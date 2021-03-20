BLACKFOOT – In a BASEBALL game that was postponed a week ago, the Blackfoot Broncos hit the field again, this time with the Rigby Trojans coming to town for a friendly High Country Conference tilt between the 4A Broncos and the 5A Trojans.
Senior right-hander Candon Dahle was sent to the mound in the first for the Broncos and he responded with three solid innings, giving up one run while striking out one and walking one.
The offense for the Broncos got things going right away, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Tyler Vance got things going with an RBI double, scoring the first of two runs that the Broncos would get in the opening frame.
The Trojans would get their own offense going in the top of the third inning, scoring two runs, which knotted the score at two runs apiece.
The Broncos would score two runs in the bottom of the fourth before taking the lead for good with a big seven-run inning in the fifth. Stryker Wood, Ryan Steidley, Benjamin Wilson, Jaden Harris, and Tyler Vance all had RBIs during the inning as the Broncos would blow things open on their way to an 11-5 win.
Pitching seems to be a strength of the Broncos in the early going, as Dahle was followed to the mound by Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Steidley, and Jace Grimmett. The quartet pitched a total of seven innings, giving up five runs on six hits, but only four of the runs were earned. They also struck out six, while only walking two in the contest.
The offense was strong as well, banging out 16 hits which scored 11 runs on the day. Jaden Harris and Tyler Vance each had three hits on the afternoon. Vance, Wilson and Steidley each ended up with two runs batted in.
With the win, the Broncos are now 2-0 on the young season and will see action next when they travel to the Buck’s Bags Tournament in the Treasure Valley.
RIGBY 002 021 0 — 5 6 2 BLACKFOOT 200 270 X — 11 16 2
Rigby Trojans
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trey Satthoff 4 1 2 1 0 1
Jack Boudrero 4 0 0 0 0 1
Ryker Kirkham 4 0 1 2 0 0
Lucas Hawkes 4 0 0 0 0 0
Aaron Archibald 3 1 1 0 0 0
Mason Wise 3 0 0 0 0 1
Joel Simmons 3 0 1 1 0 1
Payton Klingler 2 2 1 0 1 1
Paxton Sheppard1 1 0 0 1 1
Totals 28 5 6 4 2 6
Batting 2B: Trey Satthoff
3B: Aaron Archibald, Payton Klingler
TB: Joel Simmons, Aaron Archibald 3, Ryker Kirkham, Trey Satthoff 3, Payton Klingler 3
RBI: Joel Simmons, Ryker Kirkham 2, Trey Satthoff
ROE: Aaron Archibald, Trey Satthoff
HBP: Paxton Sheppard
CS: Aaron Archibald
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (38.71%)
Joel Simmons, Lucas Hawkes, Paxton Sheppard, Aaron Archibald 2, Ryker Kirkham, Trey Satthoff 3, Payton Klingler 3
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Trey Satthoff, Payton Klingler
DP: Paxton Sheppard, Trey Satthoff
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 4 1 1 2 0 0
Jaden Harris 4 2 3 1 0 0
Tyler Vance 4 2 3 2 0 0
Jace Grimmett 3 0 1 1 1 0
Eli Hayes 2 0 1 0 0 0
Stryker Wood 3 1 1 1 0 0
Rich Moore 0 0 0 0 1 0
Carter Layton 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 1 1 1 1 2 0
Candon Dahle 1 0 1 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds 1 0 1 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 1 1 1 2 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 1 2 0 0 0 0
Kyler Mills 3 1 2 0 0 0
Totals 28 11 16 10 4 0
Batting2B: Jaden Harris 2, Eli Hayes, Tyler Vance
3B: Jace Grimmett
TB: Candon Dahle, Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett 3, Jaden Harris 5, Eli Hayes 2, Kyler Mills 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 4, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood, Ryan Reynolds
RBI: Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood
FC: Benjamin Wilson
HBP: Carter Layton, Rich Moore, Stryker Wood
SB: Carter Layton, Tyler Vance
CS: Rich Moore
PIK: Michael Edwards, Carter Layton
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (62.86%)
Candon Dahle, Michael Edwards 3, Jace Grimmett 3, Jaden Harris 3, Eli Hayes, Kyler Mills 2, Rich Moore, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 3, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood, Ryan Reynolds
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett
Rigby Trojans
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mason Wise 3.0 53 .509 9 4 3 0 1 0
Joel Simmons 1.2 39 .564 4 5 5 0 1 0
Jack Boudrero 0.0 21 .524 3 2 1 0 1 0
Lucas Hawkes 1.1 19 .474 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 6.0 132 .523 16 11 9 0 4 0
Pitching L: Joel Simmons
HBP: Joel Simmons, Lucas Hawkes, Mason Wise
WP: Joel Simmons
BK: Mason Wise
Pitches-Strikes: Joel Simmons 39-22, Lucas Hawkes 19-9, Mason Wise 53-27, Jack Boudrero 21-11
Groundouts-Flyouts: Joel Simmons 2-1, Lucas Hawkes 0-2, Mason Wise 2-4, Jack Boudrero 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Joel Simmons 6-10, Lucas Hawkes 2-4, Mason Wise 7-17, Jack Boudrero 3-4
Blackfoot
IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Candon Dahle 3.0 56 .625 1 2 1 1 1 0
Ryan Reynolds 1.2 28 .679 3 2 2 2 0 0
Ryan Steidley 1.1 29 .621 2 1 1 3 1 0
Jace Grimmett 1.0 8 .750 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 121 .645 6 5 4 6 2 0
Pitching W: Ryan Steidley
HBP: Candon Dahle
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 56-35, Jace Grimmett 8-6, Ryan Steidley 29-18, Ryan Reynolds 28-19
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 1-7, Jace Grimmett 3-0, Ryan Steidley 0-1, Ryan Reynolds 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 8-13, Jace Grimmett 2-3, Ryan Steidley 5-7, Ryan Reynolds 5-8
All stats provided by Game Changer