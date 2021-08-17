BRANSON, Mo. – The Blackfoot Broncos 13U team faced off against the SW MN Blaze for the second time in two days.
The results on Tuesday morning were not as pleasant as Monday’s tie ended up being. When things were all said and done, the Blaze had an 11-2 win over Blackfoot in a six-inning game. This all occurred after the Broncos took a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning.
That is where things began to unravel for the Broncos.
The Blaze got a runner on first with an error. Eli Weedman then singled which was followed by Chase Alcorn with another single and just like that, the bases were loaded with nobody out. That is when the hit parade continued and the Blaze basically buried the Broncos right then and there.
The Blaze got singles by Andrew Stelter and J.R. Vierstraete and a double by Josh Hansen and suddenly it was 5-2 in favor of the Blaze and the Broncos were looking for a bucket of water to put the fire out.
Two batters later and the Blaze Letyon Wherry to the plate and he promptly doubled, putting another run on the scoreboard and it was 6-2 before the Broncos could retire the side.
The Broncos would go down in order in the bottom half of the inning, but the Blaze showed they weren’t done yet when they came back up in the top of the fifth inning. A single by Morman and a double by Weedman and the Blaze had another run on the board, making it 7-2 and the game was all but out of reach for Blackfoot.
The Broncos went down in the bottom half of the fifth inning and the game moved to the top of the sixth and the Blaze went right back to work offensively. A walk, an error and several more singles would push another four runs across the plate and with time running out, the Broncos were down to their final three outs in the game.
The Broncos managed to get a couple of hits in their half of the sixth inning, but they failed to get a run across the plate and when Boedy Callister struck out looking, the game was over and the Broncos were on the wrong end of a 11-2 score.
Weedman, Wherry, Stetler and Morman combined for nine of the 13 hits from the Blaze in the contest.
For Blackfoot, their five hits were scattered among five different players as they struggled to put hits together during the game.
Blaze pitcher Chase Alcorn who threw a complete game five-hitter, allowing a single earned run and struck out 10 Broncos in the contest.
BLAZE 000 614 X — 11 13 2
BRONCOS 002 000 X — 2 5 2
SW MN Blaze 13u Blaze 13U
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Eli Weedman 4 1 3 3 0 0
Chase Alcorn 4 0 1 0 0 1
Andrew Stelter 3 1 2 2 0 1
JR Vierstraete 3 1 1 2 0 1
Josh Hansen 2 2 1 1 1 0
Shep Jensen 3 0 0 0 0 1
Leyton Wherry 3 0 2 1 0 1
Rheed Grosklags 1 1 1 1 1 0
Eli Alcorn 3 1 0 0 0 2
Ian Brockberg 2 3 0 0 1 2
Patrick Morman 3 1 2 1 0 0
Totals 31 11 13 11 3 9
Batting 2B: Josh Hansen, Eli Weedman, Leyton Wherry 2
TB: Chase Alcorn, Rheed Grosklags, Josh Hansen 2, Patrick Morman 2, Andrew Stelter 2, JR Vierstraete, Eli Weedman 4, Leyton Wherry 4
RBI: Rheed Grosklags, Josh Hansen, Patrick Morman, Andrew Stelter 2, JR Vierstraete 2, Eli Weedman 3, Leyton Wherry
SAC: Rheed Grosklags
ROE: Eli Alcorn, Patrick Morman
SB: Ian Brockberg
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (60.00%)
Eli Alcorn 2, Ian Brockberg 2, Rheed Grosklags 2, Josh Hansen 2, Shep Jensen, Patrick Morman 2, Andrew Stelter 2, JR Vierstraete 2, Eli Weedman 3, Leyton Wherry 3
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Eli Alcorn, Patrick Morman
Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jason Williams 2 1 0 0 0 0
Griffin Ross 3 1 1 1 0 1
Jake Vance 3 0 1 1 0 0
Nash Randall 3 0 1 0 0 1
Preston Wheatley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cash Dahle 3 0 1 0 0 2
Coy Fisher 2 0 0 0 0 1
Dax Poole 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bowen Bench 1 0 1 0 0 0
Ty Adams 2 0 0 0 0 2
Boedy Callister 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kason Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 1
Daycian Uribe 1 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 25 2 5 2 1 10
Batting 2B: Griffin Ross
TB: Nash Randall, Bowen Bench, Cash Dahle, Griffin Ross 2, Jake Vance
RBI: Griffin Ross, Jake Vance
ROE: Jake Vance, Jason Williams
HBP: Jason Williams
SB: Jake Vance 2, Jason Williams
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (44.44%)
Nash Randall, Bowen Bench, Cash Dahle 2, Coy Fisher 2, Griffin Ross 2, Jake Vance 2, Preston Wheatley, Jason Williams
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Nash Randall, Cash Dahle
SW MN Blaze 13u Blaze 13U
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Chase Alcorn 6.0 98 .673 5 2 1 10 1 0
Totals 6.0 98 .673 5 2 1 10 1 0
Pitching W: Chase Alcorn
HBP: Chase Alcorn
WP: Chase Alcorn
BK: Chase Alcorn
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Alcorn 98-66
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Alcorn 2-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Alcorn 17-27
Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nash Randall 3.1 69 .638 8 6 5 4 1 0
Jason Williams 1.2 35 .600 2 1 1 4 0 0
Bowen Bench 1.0 27 .481 3 4 1 1 2 0
Jake Vance 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 131 .595 13 11 7 9 3 0
Pitching L: Nash Randall
WP: Bowen Bench, Jason Williams
Pitches-Strikes: Nash Randall 69-44, Bowen Bench 27-13, Jake Vance 0-0, Jason Williams 35-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nash Randall 3-2, Bowen Bench 1-1, Jake Vance 0-0, Jason Williams 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nash Randall 13-19, Bowen Bench 4-9, Jake Vance 0-0, Jason Williams 2-7
Stats provided by Game Changer