BLACKFOOT – In the first game of a doubleheader and the first game of the District 6, 4A baseball tournament Tuesday, Blackfoot looked to extend its winning streak against the Hillcrest Knights.
Everything was pointing toward that happening, as the Broncos had simply manhandled the Knights three straight times last week to earn the four seed in the tournament.
The coaching staff tapped the pitching staff’s ace, Cayden Cornell, to handle the pitching duties in the opening game of the tournament, and while he was able to get ahead of the batters, he only lasted 4 1/3 innings of play before being replaced on the mound by Juan Pimentel.
At that time, the Broncos were on the wrong end of a 6-0 deficit and it didn’t get any better. The final score was 14-1 in favor of the Knights and the game was called after five innings.
The Knights drew first blood, scoring in the top of the first inning, but the Broncos were able to come right back in the bottom half of the frame to tie things up at 1.
The two teams put up zeroes in the second inning and in the top of the third, the Knights took the lead for good in the contest, with a single run for a 2-1 lead.
The Knights followed with a three spot in the fourth, and then used a number of errors by the Broncos to score nine runs in the fifth to ice the contest.
The Knights were able to gather up 15 hits in the game, easily outdistancing the Broncos, who could only manage four hits on the day.
Hillcrest’s pitcher did most of the Knights’ damage, both at the plate and on the hill. He would rap out four hits on the day and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to his credit.
The second game of the doubleheader had the Broncos with their backs up against the wall practically from the beginning.
Hillcrest took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but were able to extend the lead to 4-0 when they scored three runs in the top of the third inning. Things were not looking good for the hometown Broncos, but in typical fashion, the Broncos would battle back.
The Broncos scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third inning to close the gap to 4-2.
In the top half of the inning, Hillcrest began what would be the winning rally for the Knights. Candon Dahle was on the mound and throwing strikes when the old error bug hit the Broncos yet again.
With a runner on first base, the Knights attempted a steal and catcher Ethan Case of the Broncos threw the ball past the infield and into centerfield. By the time the Broncos got the ball back into the infield, two runs had crossed the plate and the Knights were on their way to a six-run rally that extended the lead to 10-2.
The Broncos came back in the bottom of the fourth inning with five runs of their own, but it only trimmed the lead to 10-7.
Both teams would score a pair of runs in the sixth inning, to make the score 12-9, and when the Broncos kept the Knights off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh, they had a chance.
The chance appeared to be bigger when they got two men on base, but the Broncos were only able to get one run across the plate in the inning and the game ended with runners on base and the score showing 12-10 in favor of the Knights.
The loss eliminated the Broncos and the Knights move on to face the Idaho Falls Tigers on Friday in a three-game series that could carry over into Saturday action.