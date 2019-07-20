Broncos bow out of district tournament

POCATELLO – The 2019 Blackfoot American Legion Broncos AA baseball team was a very talented bunch of players. They had to be in order to beat a team that only lost a single game to an Idaho-based club and will go into the state tournament as the favorite to win it all.
That team was the Idaho Falls Bandits, and when the Broncos beat the Bandits, eyebrows were raised all over this half of the state.
They were talented enough to be able to split a doubleheader with the likes of the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels who are hosting the district tournament this year as the second seed in the conference.
The Blackfoot Broncos had a little bit of everything — speed, pitching, hitting and defense. The only thing that they didn’t demonstrate during the course was focus and consistency and those two qualities came to town with the Broncos and ultimately cost the Broncos their legitimate chance at advancing to the state tournament.
On Thursday night, in their game with the Twin Falls Cowboys, it was the inconsistency of their defense that stepped up and bit them in the behind. They had their chances to be sure, as they had arguably their best pitcher on the mound and their best lineup in the field behind him.
It was the lack of focus and inconsistency that got them in this opening game of the tournament. Dropped fly balls, mishandled grounders in the infield and throwing errors got them in the first inning as they gave up three runs to Twin Falls. The Broncos didn’t give up and actually closed to within 4-2 before the error bug struck again in the bottom of the fifth inning allowing another three runs to score. You still felt that there was a chance when they scored again in the top of the sixth inning to close the Cowboys’ lead to 7-3.
In came Dosa Nappo in relief of Jace Grimmett and the team expected him to do what he had done for most of the season, keep the Broncos in the game. It was not to be, however, as the defense made errors on three consecutive plays to allow one more run to score for the Cowboys. That made the score 8-3 and it was just too much for the Broncos to overcome.
It was a wasted pitching performance for the Broncos as Grimmett did everything that could have been asked of him. He threw five solid innings of baseball, striking out three, keeping the hitters off balance and stayed ahead of the count by throwing 16 first-pitch strikes.
The offense stayed with the Cowboys the whole game, only getting out-hit by a 7-6 margin and the Broncos left runners on base in every inning, something you just can’t do and expect to win.
The second game on Friday afternoon was even more frustrating for the Broncos.
Coach Liam Pope sent Candon Dahle to the mound and with the exception of the third inning, when the Upper Valley Cougars scored four runs, the Broncos were in control of the game. Dahle gave the Broncos a strong five inings and Chase Turner came into the game and threw another solid inning, but it wasn’t enough, even though the Broncos kept rallying throughout the contest.
Dahle struck out 10 batters in the game and stayed ahead of the hitters with 16 first-strike pitches to the Cougars.
The hitters were out in force as well, with Jarod Gough earning three hits and Carlos Pimentel and Chase Turner each adding two hits in the game. Blackfoot also was protecting the strike zone and had more than their share of walks as well. They just couldn’t get the key hit with runners in scoring position and they left more runners on base than a cat has whiskers and the net result was a disappointing loss by the final of 6-5 in a game that that Broncos could very easily have won. The Broncos out-hit the Cougars by a 10-8 margin and played a fairly clean defensive game, they just couldn’t get runs across the plate.
It was simply a case of missed opportunities, much as the season was.
On the brighter side, there is a very strong nucleus of players that will be returning for next season’s high school team and Legion team. These are also very good athletes that should help some of the other athletic teams at Blackfoot High School.