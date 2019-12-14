IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos may have been bit by the “bad luck bug” as they opened the 2019 boys’ basketball season, dropping an overtime game at home to Rigby by three points and then taking to the road and dropping a two-point decision to the Highland Rams.
The Broncos had entered the season with hopes of being a top contender for the High Country Conference title and a berth at the 4A state tournament.
The confidence and swagger may have returned to the Broncos as they traveled to Idaho Falls to face off against the Hillcrest Knights and took advantage of a poor shooting night by the Knights to post a 43-39 win.
This counts as a conference win for the Broncos and suddenly the two losses to 5A schools are forgotten and the Broncos are on top of the conference standings as of Friday morning.
Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said it was a hard-fought game by both teams.
“Blackfoot has a little more experience and they were able to handle things a little better,” Austin said. “For us, it was just a rough shooting night.”
Blackfoot took the lead at the end of the first quarter 13-10 and lengthened the lead with each passing period of play. In the fourth quarter, the two teams basically just matched baskets back and forth throughout and the final margin of four points is a bit misleading.
Reece Robinson scored 15 points for Blackfoot while Jett Shelley added eight for the Broncos.
Cooper Kesler was the only Knight in double figures with 10 points while Garrett Phippen added nine points for the Knights.
Blackfoot hosted Star Valley of Wyoming on Saturday.
BLACKFOOT 43, HILLCREST 39
Blackfoot 13 7 10 13 — 43
Hillcrest 10 4 14 11 — 39
BLACKFOOT — Jaxon Ball 2, Reece Robinson 15, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 4, Isaiah Thomas 2, Canden Dalley 4, Jayden Wistisen 3, Carter Layton 1, Melvin Arroyo 4.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 10, Tre Kofe 4, Jase Austin 8, Garrett Phippen 9, Dallin Weatherly 5, Demik Hatch 1, Traeson Finch 2.