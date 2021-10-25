BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos may have saved their best game for their last regular season football game as they invited Bonneville to town for Senior Night 2021.
In the long run, it really didn’t matter too much for either team as Blackfoot earned the High Country Conference’s bid to the playoffs as the league champion and the Bees earned a bid as an at-large team.
The two teams were among four High Country teams that earned bid to the playoffs, joining Skyine and Shelley in the mix and all but Bonneville will be hosting games this week.
The Broncos basically put the game away early on and it was the first time all season that they have been able to do that to a team, which is a good sign for Blackfoot as they will be facing off with a good Middleton Vikings squad come this weekend.
Blackfoot used all parts of the offense, defense and special teams to get the job done.
Once they built up a lead, they just turned things over to the defense and then played a lot of players which will help them in the coming games in case of injury.
This game was about the seniors, those who have toiled in the trenches and made every practice and endured a coaching change from a legend in Stan Buck to what they hope will be a legend in Jerrod Ackley down the road.
They have also endured the critics during this season as they lost five games, four of them by a single point during the regular season, that saw them go 4-5 on the year and still win a championship and get into the playoffs seeded as the number five team of the 16 who were selected to participate.
The exact day and time of the game has not yet been announced, but you will find out as soon as those are announced as we will post them immediately.