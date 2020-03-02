IDAHO FALLS – It may have taken three tries in a week, but the Blackfoot Broncos claimed their first 4A 6th District boys’ basketball title since 1992 by beating the Idaho Falls Tigers 61-56 at Bonneville High School on Saturday night.
The Broncos had downed Idaho Falls the previoud Monday night, securing their first state tournament bid in a number of years, but then dropped a Thursday night contest to the Tigers, setting up a winner-take-all game on Saturday for the district title and the district’s top seeding in the state tournament which gets underway on Thursday in the Treasure Valley.
The Broncos will open the tournament in the Thursday night-cap at 8 p.m. against the Kuna Kavemen, the second seed from the Third District, at Borah High School.
Kuna ended the regular season with a 17-7 record.
Idaho Falls, meanwhile, will open the tournament on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m., also at Borah High School, against the District 4-5 champion Preston, the top-ranked team in the state with a 23-1 record.
“It feels amazing to have the kids believe and fight like they did,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Both teams led in the fourth quarter. We ended up coming through at the end with some key stops and some key scores.”
The game was close throughout, with the Tigers holding an 11-10 lead after the first period. The lead went back and forth throughout the first period and in the second, the Broncos began to emerge with a lead by out-shooting the Tigers 16-11 in the period and taking a 26-22 lead to the locker room at haltime.
It was the Tigers’ turn to seize momentum in the third period and they would out-duel the Broncos to the tune of 17-13, to tie the score and send things into the fourth stanza, all tied up at 39.
In the fourth quarter, it was the will of the Broncos as a team that exceeded the will of the Tigers’ star, Keynion Clark, that determined the outcome. With the Broncos crashing the boards and playing a collapsing defense on Clark, they were able to do enough to outscore the Tigers by five points in the period, 22-17, to account for the final schore of 61-56. Ironically, the last three games between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot all went the way of the team to reach 60 points first. Maybe that is the recipe for success between these two teams.
The 4A state tournament will begin on Thursday, with the first game at 1:15 between Middleton and Bishop Kelly, the first and third place finishers in District 3. The other game in the first round will be a 6 p.m. clash between Moscow and Minico. The entire first and second rounds of the 4A tournament will be played at Borah High School.
BLACKFOOT 61, IDAHO FALLS 56
Blackfoot 10 16 13 22 — 61
Idaho Falls 11 11 17 17 — 56
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 16, Jett Shelley 9, Brayden Wright 2, Jace Grimmett 5, Isaiah Thomas 10, Camdon Dahle 4, Jayden Wistisen 3, Carter Layton 12.
Idaho Falls — Ryan Farnsworth 2, Dylan Seeley 13, Spencer Moore 10, Jaxon Sorenson 9, Carter Rindsleisch 2, Keynion Clark 20.