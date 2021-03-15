BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos, who loaded their American Legion team last year with juniors and sophomores, looked to reap the benefits of doing that when they opened the season on Saturday with a game against the Thunder Ridge Titans.
It wasn’t looking very good early on, as the Titans quickly opened up a 6-0 lead after only an inning and a half as Blackfoot starter and ace Candon Dahle was a bit wild on the mound, issuing a number of walks and the Titans took full advantage of it.
Dahle left after two innings, but the Broncos began their comeback in the bottom of the second and by the time they were done, they had registered a come-from-behind win, 9-8, in a game that went the full seven innings.
While Benjamin Wilson, Tyler Vance, and Stryker Wood may have supplied the offense the Broncos used to win the game, it was Jace and Jaxon Grimmett who supplied the pitching that got the Broncos back from the brink of a loss to post the win.
Sophomore Jaxon Vance entered the game with the Broncos on the wrong end of a 6-2 score and promptly pitched his way into the rotation for the Broncos, with two-plus innings of one-run ball, setting things up for the offense and Jace Grimmett to close things out.
Jace pitched the seventh inning, shutting the Titans out just after the Broncos had taken the lead at 9-8. His shutout inning preserved the victory and the Broncos started the season 1-0 and will face Rigby on Wednesday in a game that was postponed from last week due to field conditions.
The very next day, the Broncos will head to Boise for the Buck’s Bags Tournament and will open play on Thursday with two games each day — Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Vallivue High School, times to be announced.
Leading the Broncos’ offense was Benjamin Wilson who gathered up three hits on the day, but everyone in the lineup was able to contribute in one fashion or another as the game was truly a team effort. The Broncos banged out nine hits and used a Titan error to score their nine runs, while Thunder Ridge was able to score their eight runs on only six hits and used four Blackfoot errors in the game.
Ii is often said that a good team is built with defense and strength up the middle and if that is truly the case, the Broncos should be good this year.
The defense of Stryker Wood in center, Tyler Vance and Jace Grimmett at short and second, and Eli Hayes behind the plate should be as good as it gets this season and that should save the Broncos a lot of runs this year.
BLACKFOOT 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8
THUNDER RIDGE 150 200 0 — 8 6 4
BLACKFOOT 011 331 X — 9 9 1