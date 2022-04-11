BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos returned home after four games on the road against Pocatello and Hillcrest and put together one of the better baseball games for the team this season.
The Broncos got great pitching and some timely hitting to post a 10-0 win over Hillcrest and complete the three-game series sweep over the Knights on Thursday afternoon.
Coach Zach Reay sent out pitcher Ryan Reynolds to the mound and Reynolds responded with four innings of two-hit baseball, striking out five and only walking one. That set up Michael Edwards for his one inning of relief and he would allow no runs on a single hit as the Broncos were dominant on the mound.
Hitting-wise, it was once again the opportunistic Bronco offense that came up with nine hits that produced 10 runs to post the victory.
Leading the hit parade was Avian Martinez, Tylar Vance and Chase Cannon, who each collected a pair of hits in the contest. Ben Wilson would lead the team with three runs batted in, while Martinez, Eli Hayes, and Jaxon Grimmett would each account for a pair of runs batted in.
The win moves the Broncos to 6-5 overall and more importantly to the top of the High Country Conference with a 3-0 record, just ahead of Bonneville, who has posted a 5-1 record in conference play.
Next up for Blackfoot will be another three-game series beginning on Tuesday, April 12, when they will play Skyline in a doubleheader at Melalueca Field in Idaho Falls, followed by a single game on Wednesday against the Grizzlies in Blackfoot. Game times in Idaho Falls will be 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. with the return game in Blackfoot scheduled for 4 p.m.
HILLCREST 000 00X X — 0 3 0
BLACKFOOT 004 33X X — 10 9 3
Hillcrest – Hitting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Bridger Prince 3 0 0 0 0 2
Tyler McCubbin 3 0 1 0 0 0
Reggie Stocking 2 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter Peterson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brayden Crystal 2 0 1 0 0 1
Cooper Jorgenson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ace Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Tarik Allen 2 0 0 0 0 0
CJ Chastain 1 0 1 0 0 0
Jayden Freeman — — — — — -
Totals 17 0 3 0 1 5
Batting TB: CJ Chastain, Tyler McCubbin, Brayden Crystal
ROE: Tyler McCubbin, Bridger Prince
HBP: CJ Chastain, Hunter Peterson
GIDP: Reggie Stocking
PIK: Bridger Prince
TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (30.00%)
Cooper Jorgenson, CJ Chastain, Tyler McCubbin 2, Hunter Peterson, Reggie Stocking
Team LOB: 5
Blackfoot – Hitting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 2 1 1 3 1 1
Avian Martinez 4 2 2 2 0 0
Tyler Vance 2 1 2 1 2 0
Eli Hayes 1 0 0 2 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 0 1 2 0 1
Ryan Reynolds 2 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 1 1 1 0 0 0
Dax Whitney 2 0 0 0 0 0
Noah Butikofer 0 1 0 0 1 0
Chase Cannon 2 3 2 0 1 0
Luke Moore 1 1 0 0 1 0
Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 10 9 10 6 2
Batting 2B: Chase Cannon 2, Jaxon Grimmett, Tyler Vance
TB: Chase Cannon 4, Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Avian Martinez 2, Tyler Vance 3, Ben Wilson
RBI: Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes 2, Avian Martinez 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3
SAC: Luke Moore
SF: Eli Hayes, Ben Wilson
FC: Avian Martinez
HBP: Eli Hayes
SB: Michael Edwards, Avian Martinez 2, Luke Moore, Tyler Vance
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (66.67%)
Noah Butikofer, Chase Cannon 3, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes, Avian Martinez 2, Luke Moore 2, Ryan Reynolds 2, Tyler Vance 3, Dax Whitney, Ben Wilson 3
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Jaxon Grimmett, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance
DP: Chase Cannon 2, Tyler Vance, Dax Whitney 2
Hillcrest – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cooper Jorgenson 2.1 39 .462 3 4 4 1 2 0
Bridger Prince 2.0 60 .450 6 6 6 1 4 0
Totals 4.1 99 .455 9 10 10 2 6 0
Pitching L: Cooper Jorgenson
HBP: Cooper Jorgenson
WP: Cooper Jorgenson, Bridger Prince
Pitches-Strikes: Cooper Jorgenson 39-18, Bridger Prince 60-27
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cooper Jorgenson 3-3, Bridger Prince 0-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cooper Jorgenson 6-13, Bridger Prince 3-17
Blackfoot – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 4.0 47 .660 2 0 0 5 1 0
Michael Edwards 1.0 10 .700 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 57 .667 3 0 0 5 1 0
Pitching W: Ryan Reynolds
HBP: Ryan Reynolds 2
Pitches-Strikes: Michael Edwards 10-7, Ryan Reynolds 47-31
Groundouts-Flyouts: Michael Edwards 1-1, Ryan Reynolds 2-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Michael Edwards 3-4, Ryan Reynolds 12-16
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com