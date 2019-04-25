IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team, fresh from a doubleheader win over the Hillcrest Knights, traveled to Idaho Falls to finish off a three-game set with the Knights Thursday afternoon.
Bronco coach Liam Pope sent out sophomore Candon Dahle to the mound and the youngster responded with a solid five innings of work, allowing only six hits and five runs while his offense gave him plenty of support as the Broncos sent the Knights packing with a 13-8 win, securing the four seed for the upcoming District 6, 4A baseball tournament that begins next week.
The Broncos would score six the first and add three more in the third inning to keep the Knights at bay while Dahle did the rest.
Offensively, the Broncos were led by the two hits and two runs batted in from Carter Cooper, who has sent notice that he is back from a mid-season injury and ready to play for the Broncos come tournament time.
A trio of Broncos, Ethan Case, Isaiah Thomas and Jace Jorgensen all had a pair of walks off of the Hillcrest pitching corps, who also had to survive four errors on the day as the Broncos banged out only eight hits on the afternoon, but scored 13 runs.
Neither team was slick in the field as the Broncos would commit three errors and the Knights would have four miscues.
With the win, the Broncos moved their season record to 13-8-1, and now have a conference record of 7-7. They will likely draw this same Hillcrest team for the first round of the district playoffs.