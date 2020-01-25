BLACKFOOT – To say that the Blackfoot Broncos have struggled against the 5A competition on their schedule would be an understatement.
To date, the Broncos have lost seven of their 12 games and of those seven losses, five have come at the hands of 5A schools. Of the Broncos’ five wins, only one has been against a 5A school
On Thursday night, it was more of the same for the Broncos, although after a 30-point loss to the Madison Bobcats in their first meeting, the Broncos just fell short in a 54-44 loss at home against the same Madison Bobcats.
It didn’t matter how many times the Broncos made a run at the Bobcats, Madison always seemed to have an answer and it usually came at the end of a long-range three-point shot. Those deadly daggers went straight to the heart of the Broncos who were trying desperately to pick up a win against a 5A opponent.
“Every time we made a run, it seemed like they hit a three,” said Bronco coach Cody Shelley, who noted the Bobcats were six of 10 from three-point range.
The Bobcats took the lead early in the first quarter and used that surge to control the tempo of the game throughout. When the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, the Bobcats led 12-7.
In the second period, the Broncos repeatedly tried to cut into the lead, but each time the Bobcats had an answer. As the two teams left the gym floor to head to the locker room at halftime, the Bobcats had taken the second period by a score of 16-14, for a midway lead of 28-21 and they were almost in cruise control from that point on.
The third period was more of the same, with the Bobcats thwarting every Bronco attempt at cutting into the lead and when the buzzer sounded to end the third, the Bobcats had once again pushed the lead out a little farther. They scored 17 to the Broncos’ 14 in the period and held a 45-35 lead with just eight minutes of playing time remaining in the game.
The fourth saw the Broncos score, only to be answered by the Bobcats. No matter how many points the Broncos were able to score, the Bobcats always seemed to have an answer and when the game finally came to an end, it was Madison 54, Blackfoot 44.
The Broncos didn’t get a reprieve from the 5A competition as they were right back on their home court with the Titans of Thunder Ridge coming to town Saturday.
MADISON 54, BLACKFOOT 44
Madison 12 16 17 9 – 54
Blackfoot 7 14 14 9 – 44
Madison – Downey 6, Jensen 17, Wills 5, Rasmusen 1, Williams 5, Pierce 4, King 16
Blackfoot – Reece Robinson 9, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 5, Isaiah Thomas 3, Candon Dahle 3, Jayden Wistisen 7, Carter Layton 9.