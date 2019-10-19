IDAHO FALLS – Playing without star running back Teegan Thomas for the first time this season, the Blackfoot Broncos knew that they would need to get offensive production from other sources as they traveled to Ravsten Stadium to face the Idaho Falls Tigers Friday night.
Thomas, who may be lost for the season due to a broken arm suffered in the Madison game a week ago, and his nearly 1,400 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns would be sorely missed.
The Broncos instead turned to a bevy of running backs to fill in the holes the best they could, complemented by a sharp passing game from quarterback Craig Young and his assortment of wide receivers and an occasional quarterback delay from Young and the Broncos stormed from behind against the Tigers in the second half for a nifty 25-14 win that clinched at least a tie for the High Country Conference title.
Using fullback Dragen Robinson and running backs Reece Robinson and Brayden Wright were able to somewhat fill the void left by Thomas and when Young started to connect with Reece Robinson, Isaiah Thomas and Kameron Lawes, the offense was able to get things going good enough to produce the win over the feisty Tigers.
“We feel that Teegan Thomas is the best running back in the state and we knew that we were going to have to rely on our depth at that position to prevail tonight,” Young said. “We went to Dragen and Reece and Brayden and they came up aces for us tonight.”
The Broncos went to the passing game early on in the game, and while it may not have produced points, it kept the score close through the first half and the Broncos trailed 7-6 at the intermission.
The second half found the Broncos’ defense beginning to shine as they were able to keep the Tigers in check. They only allowed the Tigers to get one decent drive in the third quarter as the Tigers answered a Bronco touchdown with one of their own to gain a lead at 14-12.
The Broncos came right back and scored and when the two-point conversion failed, they held a precarious lead at 18-12.
The defense came up big with an interception that put the Broncos in scoring position and when Kameron Lawes hauled in a touchdown pass from Young on a nice little hook pattern, he was able to turn and scamper into the end zone for the clinching touchdown.
“We made some nice adjustments at halftime that adjusted our coverage a bit and it allowed us to make a couple of turnovers that put us in good positions for scores,” Stryker Wood said. “It seems that we make those adjustments every week and our coaches are right on the money for us, we just have to follow through.”
The win pushed the Broncos’ conference-leading record to 4-0 with only one game remaining, next week against Bingham County rival Shelley. The Broncos are now 7-1 overall and own a six-game winning streak.
Idaho Falls fell to 2-2 in conference play and 3-5 overall. The Tigers will face Hillcrest in their season finale.