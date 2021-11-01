BLACKFOOT – Middleton had the look of one of those football teams that could score on anybody and they had, even notching a 70-point offensive burst against Caldwell early in the year. They had scored 40 or more in every game but one this year and the game against the Blackfoot Broncos Friday had the look of a shootout in the Broncos’ corral.
It didn’t quite play out that way, as the Bronco defense stepped up to the task, limiting the Vikings to only three touchdowns on the night as the Broncos put up the big numbers in a 52-24 win and sent the Middleton team packing in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Broncos opened up the playbook a bit and went to the strong arm of quarterback Jaxon Grimmett who would throw for over 400 yards on the night, hitting wide receiver Deegan Hale for three scoring strikes and using standout wide receiver Ja’Vonte King for 10 catches and 197 yards on the evening.
As the score mounted, the Vikings were forced to the air themselves and that was when Hale proved that he wasn’t just an offensive threat, but could also cover the Vikings’ wide receivers just fine, thank you, and he added a pair of interceptions to his total on the evening.
It was simply a case of the Broncos answering the bell when the game began and scooted to a 28-16 lead at halftime and getting the ball in the second half allowed them to expand the lead against the Vikings which put all the pressure on them to try and keep up and they just didn’t have the Broncos’ speed on Friday night to even try and keep the pressure on Blackfoot.
Then it just became a game of taking care of the ball and racking up first down and keeping the clock running as the game wound down.
For Middleton, the fifth place finisher in the Southern Idaho Conference behind the likes of Bishop Kelley and the boys, it just wasn’t a match for the the High Country Conference champions in Blackfoot.
While Middleton is headed home to the Treasure Valley, Blackfoot lives on for another game in the playoffs as they will host Nampa Friday at 7 p.m. in Blackfoot as the playoffs continue in search of the 2021 state 4A champion.
Nampa is coming off of a 37-29 win over SIC co-champion Emmett, the team that knocked the Broncos out of the playoffs a year ago.
With a win Friday, the Broncos will move into the semifinals against the winner of Sandpoint and Shelley who play at Sandpoint on Friday night as well.