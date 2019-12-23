BLACKFOOT – Just 24 hours after what was obviously their worst game of the boys’ basketball season, the Blackfoot Broncos came back with what may have been their best game of the season against Star Valley, Wyo., Saturday night, despite the fact that they started the game with a bit of a lackluster effort which led them to a six-point halftime deficit at 26-20.
The Broncos came alive in the second half led in part by the best shooting game of the year by guard Jett Shelley, on whom a lot is riding as this Bronco team tries to make a run at a High Country Conference crown and a place in the 4A state tournament in March. The Broncos must get some outside scoring and who best to deliver than the senior marksman, but consistency has been lacking in the sharp shooter’s repertoire thus far this season.
On Saturday night, Shelley was able to knock down 23 points as he led the Broncos to a come-from-behind win over Star Valley by the final score of 52-44.
While Star Valley was in control for much of the first half, the Broncos came out in the second half, acted like they knew what they needed to do with their second half adjustments, and took control of the game.
The offense ran much more crisply with passes that were spot on and to the right person. The rebounding improved and the Broncos were able to get the fast break going much more efficiently. It was almost as if there was a different Broncos team on the floor from the first half, and definitely a different team from Friday night.
When the Broncos can play like they did in the second half, then the feeling that they could be a state tournament team is deserved. When they don’t, it’s a different story.
“We had a slow first half, some missed opportunities, but (in the) second half, we started to roll a little better and contested a few more of their shots,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “We played better defense which led to some runouts. We grabbed the lead with about four minutes left.”
Blackfoot began chipping away at the lead in the third period, outscoring Star Valley by a 16-11 margin to cut the lead to a single point, and took control about halfway through the fourth quarter.
It was in the fourth that Star Valley went cold from the field, missing shots on several consecutive trips down the floor and that resulted in a lead for the Broncos that they would never relinquish.
Blackfoot will be off for the next couple of weeks, returning to action on Jan. 3, when they will host Highland. The Rams beat the Broncos at their home court in early December by two points. The game will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off in Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT 52, STAR VALLEY (WY) 44
Star Valley 12 14 11 7 — 44
Blackfoot 10 10 16 16 — 52
Star Valley — Chase Merrill 7, James Erickson 8, Hazen Erickson 21, Brant Nelson 3, R J Cazier 3, Kolter Merritt 2.
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 13, Jett Shelley 23, Jayden Wistisen 6, Carter Layton 7, Melvin Arroyo 3.