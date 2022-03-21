POCATELLO – With a new season, there was a lot of anticipation for a fresh beginning, but Mother Nature played her hand as well and a game that was initially slated to be played at Melalueca Field in Idaho Falls ended up at Halliwell Park in Pocatello between the Idaho Falls Tigers and the Blackfoot Broncos.
Despite the optimism that surrounded this year’s Bronco team, Idaho Falls used four Blackfoot errors and 11 hits of their own to outscore the Broncos 17-6 in the season opener for both squads.
The Tigers got things going early on, opening up with a pair of runs in the second inning and adding six more runs in the top of the third to lead 8-0 before the teams had even warmed up properly for the game.
Blackfoot would counter back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but the early lead by Idaho Falls was just too much to overcome.
Both teams went on the attack in the fifth inning, but matching the four spot put up by the Tigers was not what the Broncos needed to do, they needed to cut into that early 8-2 lead with a more demonstrative showing. It just never transpired for Blackfoot.
When Idaho Falls added another five runs in the top of the seventh, the writing was on the wall and the Broncos took the loss on the chin 17-6 to open the season.
The win put the Tigers at 2-1 on the early season, with wins over Blackfoot and Twin Falls and a loss to Rocky Mountain.
The Broncos are 0-1 as both teams will head to Boise during the Spring Break to participate in the annual Buck’s Bags Tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Game times and opponents will be named.
IDAHO FALLS 026 040 5 — 17 11 1
BLACKFOOT 002 040 0 — 6 6 4
Idaho Falls
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Merit Jones 3 2 3 2 0 0
Hunter Miller 4 1 0 0 0 1
Eliot Jones 3 2 0 1 0 0
Michael
Christensen 1 1 0 0 2 1
Morgan Aust 2 0 0 0 0 2
Max Groberg 4 2 2 2 1 1
Coltin Lyda 5 0 2 3 0 0
Daeson Hunter5 2 1 1 0 0
Dillon Ball 3 3 1 1 1 0
Beau Anderson2 4 2 2 1 0
Grayson
Thomas — — — — — -
Porter Tuttle — — — — — -
Totals 32 17 11 12 5 5
Batting 2B: Beau Anderson, Merit Jones, Coltin Lyda
3B: Merit Jones
TB: Beau Anderson 3, Max Groberg 2, Daeson Hunter, Dillon Ball, Merit Jones 6, Coltin Lyda 3
RBI: Beau Anderson 2, Eliot Jones, Max Groberg 2, Daeson Hunter, Dillon Ball, Merit Jones 2, Coltin Lyda 3
FC: Daeson Hunter
HBP: Beau Anderson, Hunter Miller, Eliot Jones 2, Dillon Ball, Merit Jones 2
SB: Beau Anderson 4, Daeson Hunter 3, Dillon Ball, Merit Jones 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (43.18%)
Beau Anderson 4, Eliot Jones 2, Michael Christensen 2, Max Groberg 3, Daeson Hunter, Dillon Ball, Merit Jones 3, Coltin Lyda 2, Morgan Aust
Team LOB: 6Fielding E: Coltin Lyda
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 3 1 1 1 1 0
Chase Cannon 4 1 0 1 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 1 1 0 1 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 1 1 1 1 1
Boston Ross 4 0 1 3 0 2
Michael Edwards 4 0 0 0 0 3
Dax Whitney 2 1 1 0 1 0
Ryan Reynolds 3 1 1 0 0 2
Ryan Steidley 0 0 0 0 1 0
Luke Moore 2 0 0 0 0 1
Gavyn Cornell — — — — — -
Totals 28 6 6 6 5 9
Batting 2B: Ryan Reynolds, Boston Ross
TB: Jaxon Grimmett, Ryan Reynolds 2, Boston Ross 2, Dax Whitney, Ben Wilson, Eli Hayes
RBI: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett, Boston Ross 3, Ben Wilson
ROE: Chase Cannon
FC: Ben Wilson
SB: Dax Whitney, Ben Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (54.55%)
Michael Edwards 2, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Ryan Reynolds 2, Boston Ross 2, Ryan Steidley, Dax Whitney 3, Ben Wilson, Eli Hayes 4
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Jaxon Grimmett, Boston Ross, Eli Hayes 2
Idaho Falls
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Merit Jones 3.0 41 .561 1 2 2 3 2 0
Porter Tuttle 2.0 47 .596 3 4 0 4 2 0
Max Groberg 2.0 39 .641 2 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 7.0 127 0.6 6 6 2 9 5 0
Pitching W: Merit Jones
WP: Porter Tuttle
Pitches-Strikes: Max Groberg 39-25, Merit Jones 41-23, Porter Tuttle 47-28
Groundouts-Flyouts: Max Groberg 1-3, Merit Jones 5-0, Porter Tuttle 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Max Groberg 4-9, Merit Jones 7-12, Porter Tuttle 7-12
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jaxon Grimmett 2.0 38 .579 2 2 1 2 2 0
Ryan Steidley 1.0 33 .576 5 6 6 0 1 0
Chase Cannon 2.0 39 .641 2 4 4 2 1 0
Boston Ross 1.0 14 .429 0 1 1 0 1 0
Ryan Reynolds 1.0 27 .481 2 4 4 1 0 0
Gavyn Cornell 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 151 .563 11 17 16 5 5 0
Pitching L: Jaxon Grimmett
HBP: Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett, Ryan Reynolds 3, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley
WP: Chase Cannon, Ryan Reynolds
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 39-25, Gavyn Cornell 0-0, Jaxon Grimmett 38-22, Ryan Reynolds 27-13, Boston Ross 14-6, Ryan Steidley 33-19
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 1-3, Gavyn Cornell 0-0, Jaxon Grimmett 1-3, Ryan Reynolds 1-1, Boston Ross 1-2, Ryan Steidley 0-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 5-10, Gavyn Cornell 0-0, Jaxon Grimmett 7-11, Ryan Reynolds 2-8, Boston Ross 4-5, Ryan Steidley 4-10