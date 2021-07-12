BLACKFOOT – The Runnin’ Rebels of Pocatello seem to have the Blackfoot Broncos’ number in American Legion baseball. They came out in the first game of a twin bill scoring runs in each of the first four innings while holding the Broncos without a score and then cruised to the finish with an 8-2 win in Blackfoot.

The Runnin’ Rebels got started quickly off of Blackfoot’s starting pitcher Ryan Steidley as they scored three runs in the first inning. They began the scoring with a bases loaded walk by Aaron Kearns which drove in the first run, and added three more before Blackfoot could get the third out of the inning.

Pocatello came right back with three more runs in the second inning with the runs scoring on a ground out by Kaden Knowles and a double by Austin Hansen. That made the score 6-0 and the Broncos hadn’t even been to the plate offensively for a second time.

Pocatello would add runs in the third and fourth inning, pushing the lead out to 8-0, before the Broncos came to bat in the fifth inning.

Blackfoot was able to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to 8-2, but that was all that they would get in the game. Both runs were scored when Tyler Vance drove a double into the gap, scoring Mehki Sandoval and Boston Ross with the shot.

The pitching star was Easton Eddie of Pocatello, who struck out 13 Blackfoot hitters on the afternoon. Eddie threw a five-hitter, allowing two runs and only walking two, while pitching the complete game.

For Blackfoot, Ryan Steidley took the loss. Steidley lasted just four innings, allowing all eight runs, but only two of the runs were earned. Steidley struck out six and walked three in his four innings of work in the game.

Avian Martinez worked the final two innings of the game, not allowing a run, although he did walk three against no strikeouts.

RUNNIN’ REBELS 331 100 0 — 8 9 0

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 000 020 0 — 2 5 2

Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Brody Burch 5 0 1 0 0 0

Luke Davis 5 1 1 0 0 0

Kaden Knowles 4 2 1 1 0 1

Dalton Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0

Colton Sneddon 3 2 1 1 0 1

Austin Hansen 2 1 1 1 2 1

Aaron Kearns 3 0 1 1 1 1

McCadden Evans 3 0 2 2 1 1

Caden McCurdy 3 1 0 0 1 1

Braxton Wilhelm 2 1 1 1 1 0

Easton Eddie — — — — — -

Totals 30 8 9 7 6 6

Batting 2B: Austin Hansen, Aaron Kearns

TB: Brody Burch, Luke Davis, McCadden Evans 2, Austin Hansen 2, Aaron Kearns 2, Kaden Knowles, Colton Sneddon, Braxton Wilhelm

RBI: McCadden Evans 2, Austin Hansen, Aaron Kearns, Kaden Knowles, Colton Sneddon, Braxton Wilhelm

SF: Braxton Wilhelm

ROE: Brody Burch

HBP: Dalton Jones

SB: McCadden Evans, Caden McCurdy

PIK: Colton Sneddon

Totals

Team QAB: 18 (47.37%)

Luke Davis, McCadden Evans 3, Austin Hansen 4, Aaron Kearns 3, Kaden Knowles, Caden McCurdy 2, Colton Sneddon, Braxton Wilhelm 3

Team LOB: 9

Fielding

DP: Luke Davis, Kaden Knowles, Braxton Wilhelm

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Boston Ross 3 1 1 0 0 2

Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 1

Tyler Vance 3 0 1 2 0 1

Payton Brooks 2 0 1 0 1 1

Nate Goodwin 3 0 1 0 0 2

Ryan Steidley 2 0 1 0 1 0

Ashton Mercado 2 0 0 0 0 1

Avian Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mehki Sandoval 2 1 0 0 0 2

Spencer Cook 3 0 0 0 0 3

Totals 25 2 5 2 2 13

Batting 2B: Tyler Vance

TB: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2

RBI: Tyler Vance 2

HBP: Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Tyler Vance

GIDP: Ashton Mercado

Totals

Team QAB: 12 (40.00%)

Payton Brooks 2, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3

Team LOB: 6

Fielding

E: Boston Ross, Tyler Vance

DP: Tyler Vance

Runnin’ Rebels AAmore stats

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Easton Eddie 7.0 117 .632 5 2 2 13 2 0

Totals 7.0 117 .632 5 2 2 13 2 0

Pitching W: Easton Eddie

HBP: Easton Eddie 3

WP: Easton Eddie

Pitches-Strikes: Easton Eddie 117-74

Groundouts-Flyouts: Easton Eddie 4-3

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Easton Eddie 17-30

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Ryan Steidley 4.0 96 .573 7 8 2 6 3 0

Avian Martinez 3.0 41 .488 2 0 0 0 3 0

Totals 7.0 137 .547 9 8 2 6 6 0

Pitching L: Ryan Steidley

HBP: Ryan Steidley

WP: Ryan Steidley

Pitches-Strikes: Avian Martinez 41-20, Ryan Steidley 96-55

Groundouts-Flyouts: Avian Martinez 2-6, Ryan Steidley 4-3

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Avian Martinez 8-14, Ryan Steidley 14-24

