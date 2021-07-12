BLACKFOOT – The Runnin’ Rebels of Pocatello seem to have the Blackfoot Broncos’ number in American Legion baseball. They came out in the first game of a twin bill scoring runs in each of the first four innings while holding the Broncos without a score and then cruised to the finish with an 8-2 win in Blackfoot.
The Runnin’ Rebels got started quickly off of Blackfoot’s starting pitcher Ryan Steidley as they scored three runs in the first inning. They began the scoring with a bases loaded walk by Aaron Kearns which drove in the first run, and added three more before Blackfoot could get the third out of the inning.
Pocatello came right back with three more runs in the second inning with the runs scoring on a ground out by Kaden Knowles and a double by Austin Hansen. That made the score 6-0 and the Broncos hadn’t even been to the plate offensively for a second time.
Pocatello would add runs in the third and fourth inning, pushing the lead out to 8-0, before the Broncos came to bat in the fifth inning.
Blackfoot was able to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to 8-2, but that was all that they would get in the game. Both runs were scored when Tyler Vance drove a double into the gap, scoring Mehki Sandoval and Boston Ross with the shot.
The pitching star was Easton Eddie of Pocatello, who struck out 13 Blackfoot hitters on the afternoon. Eddie threw a five-hitter, allowing two runs and only walking two, while pitching the complete game.
For Blackfoot, Ryan Steidley took the loss. Steidley lasted just four innings, allowing all eight runs, but only two of the runs were earned. Steidley struck out six and walked three in his four innings of work in the game.
Avian Martinez worked the final two innings of the game, not allowing a run, although he did walk three against no strikeouts.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 331 100 0 — 8 9 0
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brody Burch 5 0 1 0 0 0
Luke Davis 5 1 1 0 0 0
Kaden Knowles 4 2 1 1 0 1
Dalton Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colton Sneddon 3 2 1 1 0 1
Austin Hansen 2 1 1 1 2 1
Aaron Kearns 3 0 1 1 1 1
McCadden Evans 3 0 2 2 1 1
Caden McCurdy 3 1 0 0 1 1
Braxton Wilhelm 2 1 1 1 1 0
Easton Eddie — — — — — -
Totals 30 8 9 7 6 6
Batting 2B: Austin Hansen, Aaron Kearns
TB: Brody Burch, Luke Davis, McCadden Evans 2, Austin Hansen 2, Aaron Kearns 2, Kaden Knowles, Colton Sneddon, Braxton Wilhelm
RBI: McCadden Evans 2, Austin Hansen, Aaron Kearns, Kaden Knowles, Colton Sneddon, Braxton Wilhelm
SF: Braxton Wilhelm
ROE: Brody Burch
HBP: Dalton Jones
SB: McCadden Evans, Caden McCurdy
PIK: Colton Sneddon
Totals
Team QAB: 18 (47.37%)
Luke Davis, McCadden Evans 3, Austin Hansen 4, Aaron Kearns 3, Kaden Knowles, Caden McCurdy 2, Colton Sneddon, Braxton Wilhelm 3
Team LOB: 9
Fielding
DP: Luke Davis, Kaden Knowles, Braxton Wilhelm
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Boston Ross 3 1 1 0 0 2
Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 3 0 1 2 0 1
Payton Brooks 2 0 1 0 1 1
Nate Goodwin 3 0 1 0 0 2
Ryan Steidley 2 0 1 0 1 0
Ashton Mercado 2 0 0 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 2 1 0 0 0 2
Spencer Cook 3 0 0 0 0 3
Totals 25 2 5 2 2 13
Batting 2B: Tyler Vance
TB: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2
RBI: Tyler Vance 2
HBP: Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Tyler Vance
GIDP: Ashton Mercado
Totals
Team QAB: 12 (40.00%)
Payton Brooks 2, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3
Team LOB: 6
Fielding
E: Boston Ross, Tyler Vance
DP: Tyler Vance
Runnin’ Rebels AAmore stats
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Easton Eddie 7.0 117 .632 5 2 2 13 2 0
Totals 7.0 117 .632 5 2 2 13 2 0
Pitching W: Easton Eddie
HBP: Easton Eddie 3
WP: Easton Eddie
Pitches-Strikes: Easton Eddie 117-74
Groundouts-Flyouts: Easton Eddie 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Easton Eddie 17-30
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Steidley 4.0 96 .573 7 8 2 6 3 0
Avian Martinez 3.0 41 .488 2 0 0 0 3 0
Totals 7.0 137 .547 9 8 2 6 6 0
Pitching L: Ryan Steidley
HBP: Ryan Steidley
WP: Ryan Steidley
Pitches-Strikes: Avian Martinez 41-20, Ryan Steidley 96-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Avian Martinez 2-6, Ryan Steidley 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Avian Martinez 8-14, Ryan Steidley 14-24
