BRANSON, Mo. – The Blackfoot Broncos ran into trouble for the second time on Saturday morning as they faced off against the Adrian Dirtbags in Branson.
Following their opening game, in which they tied Apple Valley 0-0, the Broncos took a 4-3 lead into the fifth inning and with time running out, couldn’t hold the lead, allowing three runs in the top of the fifth. When the Broncos failed to score in the bottom half of the inning, the game was called because of time constraints.
The Dirtbags opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, when Lasle drove in two runs with a homer for a quick 2-0 lead.
The Broncos came right back in the bottom half of the inning when Jake Vance answered that two run shot with a three-run homer, giving the Broncos the lead 3-2 after one inning of play.
As the Broncos pitching settled down, the hitters did not and the Broncos added another run in the bottom of the second to extend the lead to 4-2. Kason Holmes scored on a wild pitch to give the Broncos that lead.
The Dirtbags came back in the top of the third to score another run, closing the gap to one run at 4-3 in favor of the Broncos. The game remained that way until the top half of the fifth inning.
With Cash Dahle on the mound for the Broncos, he walked the first batter that he faced and then the Dirtbags came up with a double off the bat of Friesen. The Dirtbags would then score two more runs giving them a 6-4 lead.
The Broncos had Ty Adams, Dan Poole and Kason Holmes go to the plate, but the Dirtbags pitcher, Kent set them down in order and the game was over at 6-4.
The Broncos were scheduled to play again on Sunday against an opponent to be named and at a time to be determined. Their first two games have been played on the Replica Field of the Kansas City Royals on the Baseball Complex.
ADRIAN DIRTBAGS 201 03X X — 6 4 0
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 310 00X X — 4 3 0
Dirtbags 13u 2021
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Friesen 2 2 2 2 1 0
Lasle 3 2 2 4 0 0
Newell 3 0 0 0 0 2
Ingamells 3 0 0 0 0 2
Kent 2 0 0 0 0 2
Day 1 0 0 0 1 1
Snider 2 0 0 0 0 1
Stack 2 0 0 0 0 2
Mounts 1 0 0 0 1 1
Causey 0 2 0 0 2 0
Totals 19 6 4 6 5 11
Batting 2B: Friesen 2, Lasle
HR: Lasle
TB: Friesen 4, Lasle 6
RBI: Friesen 2, Lasle 4
SB: Friesen 2, Causey
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (83.33%)
Friesen 3, Lasle 3, Newell 3, Ingamells, Kent, Day, Snider 2, Stack 2, Mounts 2, Causey 2
Team LOB: 3
Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jason Williams 1 1 0 0 1 0
Preston Wheatley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jake Vance 2 1 1 3 0 1
Nash Randall 1 0 0 0 1 0
Griffin Ross 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cash Dahle 2 0 0 0 0 0
Coy Fisher 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ty Adams 1 0 0 0 1 1
Dax Poole 2 0 0 0 0 0
Kason Holmes 2 1 1 0 0 0
Boedy Callister 1 0 1 0 0 0
Daycian Uribe 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bowen Bench 1 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 18 4 3 3 4 6
Batting HR: Jake Vance
TB: Boedy Callister, Kason Holmes, Jake Vance 4
RBI: Jake Vance 3
HBP: Preston Wheatley
SB: Nash Randall, Griffin Ross
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (34.78%)
Nash Randall 2, Ty Adams 2, Griffin Ross, Jake Vance, Jason Williams 2
Team LOB: 4
Dirtbags 13u 2021
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mounts 0.0 25 .440 1 3 3 0 3 1
Friesen 4.0 49 .653 2 1 0 5 1 0
Kent 1.0 11 .636 0 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 5.0 85 .588 3 4 3 6 4 1
Pitching W: Kent
HBP: Mounts
WP: Friesen
Pitches-Strikes: Friesen 49-32, Kent 11-7, Mounts 25-11
Groundouts-Flyouts: Friesen 3-4, Kent 2-0, Mounts 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Friesen 7-15, Kent 1-3, Mounts 4-5
Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jason Williams 4.0 90 .578 2 3 3 9 3 1
Cash Dahle 1.0 22 .500 2 3 3 2 2 0
Jake Vance 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 112 .562 4 6 6 11 5 1
Pitching L: Cash Dahle
Pitches-Strikes: Cash Dahle 22-11, Jake Vance 0-0, Jason Williams 90-52
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cash Dahle 1-0, Jake Vance 0-0, Jason Williams 3-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cash Dahle 4-7, Jake Vance 0-0, Jason Williams 10-17
Stats provided by Game Changer