RIGBY – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ basketball team continues to struggle a bit through the middle section of their season, especially with some of the 5A schools and those that have size on the inside. The Broncos have now lost three of their last four games, the latest defeat coming at the hands of the Rigby Trojans on the road.
The Broncos are still in good shape in the 4A division of the High Country Conference, sitting in the second position with a 3-1 record, trailing only Idaho Falls, who has a 4-0 record.
The latest game at Rigby found the Broncos in foul trouble and lacking scoring when it was needed most as they stumbled to a 63-47 defeat at the hands of the Trojans.
“Foul trouble hurt some of our starters, and we had a tough time with Tanoa Togiai down low,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Any time they needed a bucket, they got it.”
While the Broncos struggled, they were in the game and competitive in the first two quarters. In fact, they were within one point when the first quarter ended, trailing only 16-15.
In the second, the Trojans began to pull away slightly, as they were able to outscore Blackfoot by a 15-11 margin, opening up a 31-26 lead as the teams went into halftime.
The second half is when foul trouble began to become evident, as starter after starter went to the bench to keep from fouling out early in the game.
Unable to match the size advantage that the Trojans had inside, the Broncos were forced to shoot from beyond the arc as they tried to keep pace with the Trojans and the shots were not falling on this cold winter’s night as the Trojans continued to pull away.
The third quarter went Rigby’s way to the tune of anther 15-11 margin which set them up for a strong final quarter.
In that telling fourth period, it was all Rigby, who pounded the ball down inside and made repeated trips to the foul line where they continued to cash in. By the end of the period, they had outscored the Broncos by a 17-10 margin for the final score of 63-47.
The Broncos still have a pair of 5A schools on their schedule, with both Madison and Thunder Ridge traveling to Blackfoot for games today and Saturday, before finishing things out with all 4A High Country competition the rest of the regular season.
Game time today at the Bronco Corral is slated for 7:30 p.m.
With the loss, the Broncos find themselves at 5-6 on the season with eight games remaining.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 47
Blackfoot 15 11 11 10 — 47
Rigby 16 15 15 17 — 63
Blackfoot — Jaxon Ball 2, Reece Robinson 8, Jett Shelley 13, Brayden Wright 2, Isaiah Thomas 5, Candon Dahle 6, Jayden Wistisen 5, Carter Layton 5, Melvin Arroyo 1.
Rigby — Miller 2, Barrett 23, Fredrickson 2, Thompson 5, Uffens 9, Togiai 20, Tucker 2.