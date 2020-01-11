RIGBY – It was one of those games that we have all been told about, where the shots just don’t fall and the opponent seems to make everything. They happen and when they do, it is even harder to win the game. That is what happened to the Blackfoot Lady Broncos Friday night when they traveled to Rigby for a tough battle with the Lady Trojans.
Blackfoot worked to get the good shots, but it seemed like nothing would fall for the Lady Broncos.
In the end, it was free throws down the stretch by Rigby and some timely three-point shooting that would carry the Lady Trojans to a 54-49 win.
“They shot the ball really well from the outside. We struggled a little bit,” Broncos coach Courtnie Smith said. “It’s hard to play at Rigby. It’s one of the hardest schools to play at.”
The good shooting by Rigby was evidenced almost immediately as they drilled a pair of three point shots at the start, answered only by a single free throw by Blackfoot, and just like that, it was 6-1 Rigby and the Lady Broncos were on their heels, looking to battle back.
They did a good job of doing just that, and by the end of the opening stanza, had closed the gap to only two points, at 16-14 in favor of Rigby.
With defense on their minds, the second quarter went more to Blackfoot’s liking, as they began gettng the ball inside to Gracie Anderson and Hadley Humphreys and the two post players responded by sinking their share of baskets. The result was that the Broncos gained the lead before halftime and went into the intermission with a three-point advantage at 30-27.
As the third period began, the first thing that Rigby did was to nail another three-point shot to tie the score at 30 and the battle was on. Back and forth the two teams went for the whole period and as time wound down, the Lady Trojans found themselves leading by two with only a few seconds remaining in the quarter.
That was when it appeared that Blackfoot caught a break. Tenleigh Smith would heave the ball up from beyond the half-court line and on the wild attempt, was fouled, sending her to the free throw line.
Usually a deadly free throw shooter, Smith was only able to hit one of three free throws, cutting the lead to a single point, but the Broncos could have had the lead. It was simply that kind of night.
The fourth and final quarter of the game simply went the Lady Trojans’ way. Blackfoot, although they were getting some pretty good looks at the basket, struggled to get anything to go through the basket and the Lady Trojans just kept building a lead.
It was simply a case of shots not falling for the Broncos. For the game, a team that normally shoots 40 percent or higher, could only muster 13-for-50 on the night, a mere 26 percent shooting for the game.
Next up for the Lady Broncos will be another contest with a 5A school as they will host the Madison Lady Bobcats with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday. From then on, it will be all 4A conference games as they try and secure a top seed in the rapidly approaching District 6 tournament.
RIGBY 54, BLACKFOOT 49
Blackfoot 14 16 7 12 — 49
Rigby 16 11 11 16 — 54
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 14, Isabelle Arave 7, Kianna Wright 2, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracie Anderson 10, Hadley Humpherys 14.
Rigby — Ruby Murdoch 7, Tylie Jones 15, Camryn Williams 5, Victoria Briggs 6, Kiersten Raymond 2, Brooke Donnelly 12, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Brindy Shipper 5.