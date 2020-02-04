IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos took to the road for a makeup game with the Thunder Ridge Titans Monday night and, in hindsight, they might wish they hadn’t made the trip.
Missing Jayden Wistisen from their starting lineup, one of the team’s better rebounders, and using a 2-3 zone to start the game didn’t bode well for the Broncos.
Thunder Ridge began the game with starting shooting guard Lloyer Driggs hitting his team’s first four shots from the field, all three-point baskets that hit nothing but the bottom of the net, which got the Titans rolling early and gave them a quick 14-6 lead in the first three minutes of the game. It also got Blackfoot out of the 2-3 zone in a hurry. The really bad thing is that the Broncos couldn’t match the intensity of the Titans and never were able to get back within five points the rest of the game. The end couldn’t come soon enough for the Broncos who fell by the final of 56-48.
“Thunder Ridge led by nine at half and it pretty much stayed that way,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “We never could get closer than two possessions. They were six-for-10 from the arc and hit some big ones.”
With the quick early lead, the Titans were able to play their reserves pretty liberally and just held the lead over the Broncos. The first period would end with the Titans leading 17-11.
The second quarter was more of the same for the two teams, with Blackfoot trying its best to get back into the game, but each time they closed in at all, the Titans would storm back forcing a turnover or two and scored from all over the floor to extend the lead to nine by the half at 30-21.
Driggs was the biggest culprit as far as the Broncos were concerned as he would hit five of his six three-point shots, totaling 22 on the night. The Titans also got double-digit scoring from Tao Johnson with 10 and Kayden Toldson who tallied 14.
The third period was more of the same, although the Titans did make a few attempts at shortening the game by going into a four corners offensive look. By the end of the third, the Broncos had closed to within eight points at 40-32. They just couldn’t make a big run and have it hold up at all.
The fourth quarter was more of the same from the Titans, who played the entire bench and were able to keep the lead throughout. The Broncos matched the Titans in scoring in the final stanza as both teams were able to put 16 points on the board.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a home contest against the Shelley Russets tonight with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
THUNDER RIDGE 56, BLACKFOOT 48
Blackfoot 11 10 11 16 — 48
Thunder Ridge 17 13 10 16 — 56
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 7, Jett Shelley 12, Jace Grimmett 5, Isaiah Thomas 8, Camdon Dahle 2, Carter Layton 12, Melvin Arroyo 2.
Thunder Ridge — J.J. Biggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 22, Tao Johnson 10, Tyler Godfrey 3, Dutch Driggs 4, Kayden Toldson 14.