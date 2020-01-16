BLACKFOOT – It is often said that to win conference championships, you must win all of your games at home and at least half of your games on the road. That has been the recipe for a lot of successful teams who win title after title after title.
Entering Wednesday’s game with Bonneville, the Blackfoot Broncos had been doing just fine in conference play with a 3-0 record, and in that record were a pair of road wins. Sure, they were against Shelley, which has yet to win a game, and Hillcrest, which has been under-achieving in basketball for quite a while, but the Broncos will take those wins and, coupled with a home win against Skyline, they were sitting pretty.
All that changed on Wednesday when Bonneville came to the Bronco Corral and dispatched the Broncos to the tune of a 56-49 win in High Country Conference 4A play. That loss for the Broncos dropped them from a first place tie with Idaho Falls to a second place tie with Bonneville and put the pressure right back on themselves to try and win out in conference play to gain the coveted top seed in the District 6 tournament that will come up in February.
That’s not what the doctor ordered by any means.
The good news is that the Broncos are not out of contention for the top spot in the district tournament, but things will be harder.
On Wednesday, things didn’t start out so bad as the Broncos shifted their line-up slightly, going with basically a four guard, one post line-up most likely to spur a bit more offense. Right off the bat, it looked like it was going to work well, but some long-range shooting by Bonneville kept them close and when they added another long three ball as time was running out in the quarter, it was 10-8 in favor of Bonneville.
The second period saw more of the long range shooting from Bonneville and a number of missed opportunities that allowed the Bees to lengthen the lead to eight points by the intermission. Still, not a terrible place to be if you are a Bronco supporter because all season long, the Broncos have made the right adjustments at halftime and been able to close the gap in scoring on a number of occasions.
“We were playing uphill all night and never could get it tied,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Bonneville made free throws down the stretch.”
The Broncos came out much more aggressive in the third quarter, both offensively and defensively, but Bonneville was keen as well and focused on slowing down or stopping Reece Robinson on his drives to the basket and at times, the Broncos settled for the outside shot and they weren’t falling on this cold January night. Chipping away as they could, the Broncos were only able to close the gap by a single point, ending the third period still on the wrong side of a 41-34 score.
It was in the fourth that the Broncos’ offense was able to do the most damage and they were able to close to within three points. That was when they were forced to foul in order to stop the clock and the Bees responded by nailing their free throws down the stretch to close out the game.
With the loss, Blackfoot dropped from the unbeaten ranks in conference play and stand at 3-1, 5-5 overall. They will be in action next tonight when they travel to Thunder Ridge for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BONNEVILLE 56, BLACKFOOT 49
Bonneville 10 17 14 15 – 56
Blackfoot 8 11 15 15 – 49
Bonneville – Carson Johnson 16, Caleb Stoddard 10, Cy Gummow 20, Devin McDonald 6, Jackson Hurley 4.
Blackfoot – Reece Robinson 14, Jett Shelley 4, Brayden Wright 7, Jace Grimmett 2, Isaiah Thomas 5, Candon Dahle 2, Jayden Wistisen 7, Carter Layton 8.