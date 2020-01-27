BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos got the start that they wanted, speeding out to an early 12-4 lead, but they couldn’t sustain that great start as they fell to another 5A school on Saturday night.
This time, it was the 5A Thunder Ridge Titans, who took advantage of size inside and some timely outside scoring to pick up a 61-49 win over Blackfoot.
“We started off good,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “They had a big second quarter, and we couldn’t come back. They shot 35 free throws, so it wasn’t a game you wanted to watch.”
Blackfoot stormed out of the locker room to begin the game and — behind the slashing, driving buckets off the hands of Reece Robinson — were able to keep the Titans from playing their style of game. When the buzzer sounded to end the first period, they had a 12-4 lead and were seemingly in control of the game.
Then the second period began and it was a whole new ball game. The Titans caught fire from the field, started making baskets and were getting the advantage at the free throw line as well. When the buzzer sounded for halftime, they had dominated the Broncos inside and had scored 22 points to the Broncos’ 10 and took a lead of 26-22 to the locker room.
Beginning the third quarter, it was a matter of the Broncos trying to re-establish their offense and things just didn’t click like they had in the first quarter. Aside from the game that Robinson was having, nobody else was able to get anything going to help out. While it wasn’t the dominant period that the Titans had in the second, they were able to do just enough to claim the third quarter as well, this time by a single point at 12-11, but it was enough to extend the lead to 38-33 as the two teams headed to the fourth and final stanza.
The fourth quarter was more of the same, with the Titans making trip after trip to the free throw line and the Broncos just trying to stay in the game behind Robinson’s superlative evening. While Robinson was tossing in 23 points on the night, the rest of the team combined for only 26 points and to win in the High Country Conference, you need much better balance than that.
While the loss dropped the Broncos’ overall record to 5-8 on the season, they still remain in second place in the High Country Conference’s 4A division with a 3-1 record. Aside from a make-up game with these same Thunder Ridge Titans, the rest of the schedule will be against 4A competition from the High Country Conference, so they basically control their own destiny from this point on.
They have been competitive with these 4A schools, so they simply will need to fine tune things and get a bit more balanced scoring the rest of the way.
Next up will be a Wednesday road trip to Skyline with important conference implications on the line. A win will boost the confidence of the team and show the rest of the league that they are in it to stay and keep their regular season conference title hopes alive. With the regular season title will go the top seed for the District 6, 4A tournament in late February. Tip-off on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, BLACKFOOT 49
Thunder Ridge 4 22 12 23 — 61
Blackfoot 12 10 11 16 — 49
Thunder Ridge — L. Driggs 13, Johnson 11, Godfrey 15, Brizza 2, D. Driggs 3, Scoresby 4, Toldson 10, Craig 3.
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 23, Jett Shelley 11, Brayden Wright 2, Jace Grimmett 1, Isaiah Thomas 5, Jayden Wistisen 3, Carter Layton 4.