BLACKFOOT – The latest state media girls' high school basketball poll has been released and while there are very few changes, one that is most noticeable is that Blackfoot has been replaced as the top 4A team by Middleton. Middleton is 11-1 on the year, far fewer games played, but is leading the Southern Idaho Conference, so take it for what it is worth.
Coeur d'Alene is still number one in 5A.
Sugar-Salem holds down number one in 3A.
Ririe is the top team in 2A.
Lapwai is a unanimous number one in 1A Div I.
Rockland holds down the top spot in 1A Div II.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 15-1 54 1
2. Mountain View (2) 12-1 45 2
3. Rigby (1) 16-2 36 3
4. Meridian 11-2 28 5
5. Thunder Ridge 15-3 11 -
Others receiving votes: Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (6) 11-1 47 4
2. Blackfoot (2) 14-5 44 1
3. Century (2) 14-6 41 3
4. Burley (2) 14-4 29 5
5. Preston 14-6 14 2
Others receiving votes: Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (11) 14-4 59 1
2. Timberlake (1) 13-2 49 2
3. Parma 12-4 29 3
4. Snake River 14-4 19 4
5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 18 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (12) 18-1 60 1
2. Cole Valley Christian 14-1 44 2
3. Grangeville 13-3 32 4
4. Melba 15-2 23 3
5. West Jefferson 13-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 5, New Plymouth 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (12) 17-0 60 1
2. Prairie 14-2 42 2
3. Grace 13-2 28 3
4. Genesee 11-3 13 4
5. Murtaugh 14-3 12 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 14-2 47 1
2. Kendrick (4) 13-3 42 2
3. Tri-Valley (2) 13-2 42 3
4. Mackay (1) 13-3 37 4
5. Garden Valley 7-3 6 -
Others receiving votes: Camas County 3, Carey 3.
Voters:
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Pat Sutphin, Times-News