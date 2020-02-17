IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos wrapped up the regular season with a road trip to Idaho Falls and a game with the league leading Tigers. There was little to gain from the contest as all of the seeding positions for the upcoming District 6 boys’ basketball tournament have already been determined, but there was an element of pride involved, especially since the Tigers put a beatdown on the Broncos when they visited the Bronco corral back on Jan. 31.
It was a chance to make amends for that 23-point difference in which the Broncos never really seemed to engage the Tigers and trailed throughout the contest. Nothing worked that night and it was a chance to prove that they can and will play with the Tigers on even terms.
The way that the two teams went at each other, you could tell that it was going to be different from the first meeting.
While Idaho Falls came out aggressively in the first quarter and opened up a bit of a lead, the Broncos rallied right back and were able to get a couple of the Tigers into foul trouble, including Kenyion Clark, the do-everything big man for the Tigers.
With him out of the lineup, the Broncos were able to close the gap quickly and when the buzzer sounded ending the first period of play, the score was tied at 16.
The second quarter was more of the same, although the Tigers were able to push to a bit of a lead and when the first 16 minutes of play came to an end and the teams went to halftime, the Tigers had forged a four-point lead at 33-29.
The second half was more of the same, with the Broncos doing what they do best, which is the dribble drive and an occasional three-point basket thrown in and the Tigers trying to dominate from the inside which is their strength. The Broncos were able to cut the lead to a single basket by taking the third quarter 14-12, a period where defense was a bit stronger than the offense.
The fourth quarter would begin with the Tigers nursing a two-point advantage at 45-43.
“It was a two-point game with two-and-a-half minutes left,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Then they made it four, got the ball back and we had to foul. We had a seven-point fourth quarter, which hurt. But good ballgame.”
The game continued to be close, but when the Broncos were forced to begin fouling, the Tigers simply made their free throws and outscored the Broncos 11-7 in the final stanza, setting up the possibility for a contest in the district tournament that will be on a neutral floor. The final score was 56-50 in favor of Idaho Falls.
Both teams will have a bye when the district tournament begins today, and will be idle until Thursday. Idaho Falls will be matched against the winner of Hillcrest and Skyline, while the Broncos will await the winner between Bonneville and Shelley. Both the Tigers and Broncos will play at home on Thursday, with game time scheduled for 7 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS 56, BLACKFOOT 50
Blackfoot 16 13 14 7 — 50
Idaho Falls 16 17 12 11 — 56
Blackfoot —Reece Robinson 6, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 4, Isaiah Thomas 15, Camdon Dahle 10, Carter Layton 3, Melvin Arroyo 4.
Idaho Falls — Ryan Farnsworth 9, Dylan Seeley 7, Spencer Moore 13, Jason Sorenson 10, Kenyion Clark 17.