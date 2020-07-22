ST ANTHONY – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team made a trip to St. Anthony to tangle with the South Fremont Cougars riding a six-game winning streak with bats as hot as a volcano.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, they ran into pitcher Kyler Yancey, who slowed down the Broncos despite giving up 11 hits to the Blackfoot nine.
Yancey would pitch six strong innings of the nine-inning contest before giving way to Payson Yancey, who closed out the game for the Cougars.
The Broncos definitely had their chances, but when you fail to put your hits together, you end up only scoring single runs in four different innings.
Payton Brooks led the offensive attack with three hits and the hot bat of Jace Grimmett stayed that way as he added another pair of hits to his season total. Eli Hayes got into the hitting streak with a pair of hits, but when the Broncos needed the clutch hit to get close in the contest, they seemed to come up empty.
The Broncos also failed to take advantage of the five errors that the Cougars would make in the game and left a ton of base runners on the base paths during the nine-inning affair.
In the process, the Broncos wasted a solid pitching performance by Mike Gardner, who gave the Broncos five innings and four strikeouts while on the mound. Jace Grimmett came in and finished the game for Blackfoot.
The Cougars got things started in the first inning when they took a 3-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the first.
They would add another pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning and for all intents and purposes, the contest was over at that point in time.
The home standing team would add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to wrap up the scoring by a final of 6-4 in favor of South Fremont.
Blackfoot headed to Burley on Monday to finish off the regular season.