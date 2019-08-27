BLACKFOOT – It wasn’t the start to the season that the Blackfoot Broncos wanted, envisioned or even expected. But it was the way that things turned out and you can only move forward and learn from it and do what is necessary to get better.
The game started out as many do, with both teams playing a bit tentatively, trying to get an advantage of some sort in order to get a good shot on goal and take the lead. The Broncos were able to drive the ball into Rigby’s end of the field time and again, but when it came time to take a shot, that hesitant second often cost them even a shot at a wide open net and the ball would be reversed and head back down the field the other way.
At times, it looked like the offense was waiting for somebody, anybody to step up and make a play when the ball was in their advantage and there just wasn’t anybody who was willing to put it on the line.
As time wound down in the first half, the Rigby Trojans got their chance and they took advantage of it to the tune of a goal that slid past goal keeper Melvin Arroyo and gave Rigby a 1-0 lead as the teams headed to the intermission.
Head Coach Liam Pope talked to the Broncos, he pleaded with the Broncos to be more aggressive and while that worked and the Broncos would get some good looks at the goal in the second half, the Trojans did enough to keep the Broncos at bay and they eventually put the game away to the tune of 3-0 win.
If you only looked at the game on paper, and were not there in person to witness the action, it probably appeared pretty even.
Both goal keepers made their share of saves and both teams had about the same number of shots on goals and there were the usual number of turnovers and missed penalty kicks and corner kicks and all of the things that you look for in a game between two teams who were desperately trying to win the game.
The two teams went up and down the field, they made blocks and tackles and passed the ball well enough, they just didn’t get the offense that either team wanted.
In the end, it was a win for a 5A team in Rigby over a 4A team in Blackfoot, that won’t matter a bit except that it will show up in the overall record of the team. It won’t matter because it was not a conference game, it only bruised the ego a bit and it made you wonder what if and who is going to step up for this Bronco team who lost it’s play maker in Frankie Garcia in last week’s Jamboree. Garcia was the recipient of a hard challenge that resulted in a fall and a broken collarbone that will likely keep him out of action for the entire season.
The defense played reasonably well during the game and Arroyo has shown that he is more than capable in the net, the rest of the team simply needs to get some shots on goal and get them to find the back of the net to get the offense rolling.
The Broncos will be back in action on Thursday, when they travel to Skyline for a conference match that will begin at 7 pm.
The Broncos will carry a 0-1 record into the game while the Grizzlies will be 0-1 as well. Both teams will have played a common opponent in Rigby, with the Broncos losing 3-0, while the Grizzlies lost 4-0.