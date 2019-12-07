BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ basketball team dropped their season opener, but the game was a dandy for the local fans to watch.
The game was back and forth from the middle of the first period and went into overtime, before the Rigby Trojans were able to sink free throws down the stretch to put the game away and take the win by the final of 65-62.
At the start of the game, the Broncos appeared to be playing with the proverbial butterflies in their stomachs as they struggled to make the passes and several turnovers allowed the Trojans to get on track in a hurry.
With Britton Berrett and Brycen Uffens leading the way, the Trojans were on their way to an early advantage and at the end of the first quarter, they held a 16-9 lead and appeared to be on their way to an easy win.
The Broncos, as is their style, came battling back and quickly made a game of it as they were led by the early scoring of Reece Robinson and Jayden Wistisen and by halftime, the lead was gone and the game would go to intermission tied at 33.
The game was close from that point on, with neither team able to put more than five points between themselves and their opponent. It was back and forth throughout the third and fourth quarters and every time one team would inch ahead, the other would come back with a big defensive stand, a forced turnover, a big three-pointer or make a foul that would send a key player to the bench. It was that kind of a game.
The Trojans were finally able to get their advantage — their size — working and they could work the game inside and out and with Berrett hitting long range threes, you knew that they were going to stay in the game for the duration. It became a question of how long would the Broncos be able to sustain their game against the visitors.
The Broncos were able to get three players into double figures and each one took it upon himself at different times to be the scoring punch that the Broncos needed.
Reece Robinson would lead the team with 19 points, followed by Carter Layton with 15 and Jayden Wistisen with 14. The Broncos were also able to hold their own rebounding, a good thing considering the size advantage that Rigby had.
In overtime, it was free throw shooting that sent the Trojans on to the victory. With the score 63-62 in favor of Rigby, Berrett went to the line and sank two free throws that essentially iced the game for Rigby.
The Trojans outscored the Broncos 7-4 in overtime, tallying all of their points from the free throw line in the extra period.
“Rigby’s one of the better 5A teams around,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “That’s a good barometer. Blackfoot’s going to be a tough out every night.”
RIGBY 65, BLACKFOOT 62
Rigby 16 17 13 12 7 – 65
Blackfoot 9 24 12 13 4 – 62
Rigby – Kaden Miller 8, Britton Barrett 25, Keegan Thompson 4, Ethan Fox 1, Brycen Uffens 18, Tanoa Togiai 9.
Blackfoot — Jaxon Ball 2, Reece Robinson 19, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 2, Canden Dahle 2, Jayden Wistisen 14, Carter Layton 15.