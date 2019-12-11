POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos boys' basketball team made the trip to Pocatello Tuesday for a date with the Highland Rams in hopes of evening their season record at 1-1 after dropping their opener to Rigby 65-62 in overtime last week.
Playing on the Rams' home court and appearing overmatched size-wise in the paint, the Broncos gave it a good old-fashioned effort for the second game in a row and just let the victory slip away between their fingers.
A frantic, back-and-forth early-season matchup between two familiar foes from eastern Idaho turned on a layup that barely fell through at one end and a free throw that bounced off the rim at the other as Highland beat Blackfoot 62-60 at Highland.
After Carter Layton’s fast-break layup for Blackfoot tied the game at 59-59 with under 30 seconds remaining, Highland pushed the ball right back the other way with a hit-ahead pass to Jayden Bell, who went right to the rim. His scoop layup through contact bounced off the rim twice before curling in to give the Rams the lead back with 20 seconds left at 61-59.
“I had one timeout left, and it was one of those things where it was just, all of a sudden, quick pass ahead, and (Bell) was attacking, so I just let him go,” Highland coach Ty Pearson said. “He rewarded us with a big layup.”
Blackfoot had a chance to tie when Isaiah Thomas was fouled on a strong drive with 6.4 seconds left, but he missed his first free throw before making the second.
Highland got the ball in against Blackfoot’s pressure, Easton Durham made one of two free throws, and Reece Robinson’s long three-pointer at the buzzer was short, giving the Rams the win — plus a chance to exhale.
“I thought it was great,” Pearson said. “You can’t coach effort and hustle and determination, and I thought the guys played with a lot of heart tonight.”
Robinson led all scorers with 19 points for Blackfoot, which led 19-10 after the first quarter and held that lead for most of the first half before Highland came storming back.
A strong and-1 take by Durham capped a 10-0 run for the Rams and gave them a 32-30 lead at halftime.
“We weathered the storm,” Pearson said. “We didn’t start great, but our defense just kept getting better as the game went.”
From there, the second half was a seesaw as the crowd got louder and louder and the intensity ratcheted higher and higher.
Robinson scored eight points in the third to lead Blackfoot to a 45-42 lead with one quarter to go, but Highland struck back in a fast-paced fourth quarter as the intensity spilled over into sloppiness, with bodies flying everywhere on both sides.
The Rams led 57-52 with under three minutes to go, but Jayden Wistisen converted a three-point play for Blackfoot and Thomas got to the rim for a layup to knot it again at 57-57 with 1:31 to go.
“Playing Highland always makes your team better if you come in with a good attitude,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “It was a good, tight battle.”
Highland’s size told on the ensuing possession, as both Mason Mickelsen and Cedar Washakie kept the ball alive with offensive rebounds before Bell, who scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, was fouled. He made both free throws, setting up the wild finish.
“It looks like we celebrated tying it a little early,” Shelley lamented about Bell’s last layup. “Didn’t get back. After you score, you shouldn’t give up a layup.”
Mickelsen finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead four scorers in double figures for Highland. Durham added 12, Bell 11 and Washakie 10.
Layton and Wistisen had nine apiece for Blackfoot to support Robinson.
HIGHLAND 62, BLACKFOOT 60
Blackfoot 19 11 15 15 — 60
Highland 10 22 10 20 — 62
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 19, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 2, Isaiah Thomas 5, Candon Dahle 2, Jayden Wistisen 9, Carter Layton 9, Melvin Arroyo 6.
Highland — Rudd 2, Duffin 5, Durham 12, Driscoll 5, Mickelsen 17, Bell 11, Washakie 10.