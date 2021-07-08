TWIN FALLS – Following a dismal showing in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon, the Blackfoot Broncos were determined to make a better showing of things in the nightcap against the Twin Falls Cowboys.
Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as well as hoped in the second game as the Cowboys held on for an 11-8 win over the Broncos, despite a spirited rally in the top of the seventh inning.
The game got off to a great start for the Cowboys, who were able to put up a five spot in the bottom half of the first inning with some timely hitting and Blackfoot miscues. None of the five runs were earned and the result was a wasted pitching performance by Blackfoot starting pitcher Payton Brooks, who would pitch a complete game, but of the 11 runs he was charged with, only six were earned. Brooks was able to strike out one and walked two in a complete game performance, again marred by unearned runs.
The Broncos were able to get back into the game in the top of the third inning, when they loaded the bases and Tyler Vance came to the plate. Vance promptly took a pitch and drove it into the approaching dusk for a grand slam home run and suddenly the score was 5-4 in favor of Twin Falls, but you could almost sense a comeback was in the making.
That is when Blackfoot ran into trouble once again.
In the bottom half of the inning, Twin Falls struck once again, this time for three runs to push the lead back to four runs at 8-4 and the Broncos were on the ropes once again.
In the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, Twin Falls would add one run each inning and the only answer from Blackfoot was a pair of runs that they would get in the top of the fifth. As the two teams headed to the top of the seventh inning, the Cowboys held an 11-6 lead and the Broncos needed a comeback of epic proportions to gain the win.
They almost got exactly that.
The Broncos got a single, a double, and a walk from Boston Ross, Benjamin Wilson, and Tyler Vance to load the bases with only one out. Brooks then walked to score one run, and when Nate Goodwin reached on an error by Twins Falls shortstop Wyatt Solosabal, two more runs would score, inching the Broncos closer at 11-8.
The game would end, however, when Mehki Sandoval struck out and Ashton Mercado lined out to second base.
Boston Ross led the Bronco offense with a three for four performance at the plate, while Tyler Vance and Payton Brooks each had a pair of hits, accounting for seven of the Broncos’ 11 hits.
For Twin Falls, Wyatt Solosabal, Magnum Hofstetter, Cooper Thompson, and Tyler Horner all had multiple hits, with Hofstetter and Solosabal each having three hits in the contest.
Twin Falls used a pair of pitchers in the contest, with the starter earning the win and Tyler Horner coming out of the bullpen to throw 2 2/3 innings of relief. Between the pair, they struck out eight Blackfoot hitters while surrendering a pair of walks in the game.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a doubleheader on Friday afternoon against the Runnin’ Rebels with games scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. It will be the next to last home-stand for the Broncos who will take to the road for games with Canyon Ridge, the Idaho Falls Bandits, and Minico before closing out the regular season on July 17 against Upper Valley (Madison) in Blackfoot.
There is no district tournament this year, with teams all heading to state beginning on July 21 in Twin Falls with all games being played at the CSI field. Times and opponents to be announced.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 004 020 3 — 9 11 4
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 503 111 X — 11 13 1
Blackfoot Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Boston Ross 4 3 3 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ben Wilson 2 1 1 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 2 2 4 1 0
Payton Brooks 3 0 2 3 1 0
Nate Goodwin 4 0 0 1 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 4 0 1 0 0 2
Ashton Mercado 4 0 0 0 0 3
Chase Cannon 3 1 1 0 0 0
Spencer Cook 3 1 1 0 0 2
Cason Fisher 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 8 11 8 2 8
Batting 2B: Payton Brooks, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
HR: Tyler Vance
Grand slam: Tyler Vance
TB: Payton Brooks 3, Chase Cannon, Spencer Cook, Boston Ross 3, Mehki Sandoval, Tyler Vance 6, Ben Wilson 2
RBI: Payton Brooks 3, Nate Goodwin, Tyler Vance 4
ROE: Nate Goodwin
GIDP: Nate Goodwin
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)
Payton Brooks 2, Spencer Cook, Ashton Mercado 4, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval 2, Tyler Vance 3, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Spencer Cook, Avian Martinez 2, Boston Ross
DP: Chase Cannon, Nate Goodwin, Boston Ross
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Magnum Hofstetter 4 2 3 0 0 0
Luke Moon 3 0 0 1 0 0
Tyler Horner 3 3 2 0 1 0
Otho Savage 3 1 1 1 0 0
Ayden Coats 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wyatt Solosabal 4 2 3 2 0 0
Cooper Thompson 4 2 2 1 0 1
Nolan Hardesty 4 0 1 2 0 0
Gary Ford 2 1 0 1 1 0
Ben Tarchione 3 0 1 0 0 0
Calvry Leiser 0 0 0 0 0 0
#9 — — — — — -
Totals 31 11 13 8 2 1
Batting 2B: Nolan Hardesty, Magnum Hofstetter, Tyler Horner
TB: Nolan Hardesty 2, Magnum Hofstetter 4, Tyler Horner 3, Otho Savage, Wyatt Solosabal 3, Ben Tarchione, Cooper Thompson 2
RBI: Gary Ford, Nolan Hardesty 2, Luke Moon, Otho Savage, Wyatt Solosabal 2, Cooper Thompson
SF: Luke Moon
ROE: Tyler Horner, Luke Moon
FC: Otho Savage, Wyatt Solosabal
SB: Wyatt Solosabal
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (26.47%)
Gary Ford, Nolan Hardesty, Magnum Hofstetter, Tyler Horner 3, Luke Moon, Wyatt Solosabal, Cooper Thompson
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Wyatt Solosabal
DP: Tyler Horner, Wyatt Solosabal, Cooper Thompson
Blackfoot Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payton Brooks 6.0 95 .684 13 11 6 1 2 0
Totals 6.0 95 .684 13 11 6 1 2 0
Pitching L — Payton Brooks
Pitches-Strikes: Payton Brooks 95-65
Groundouts-Flyouts: Payton Brooks 6-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Payton Brooks 24-34
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#9 4.1 66 .636 9 6 6 4 0 1
Tyler Horner 2.2 49 .612 2 2 1 4 2 0
Totals 7.0 115 .626 11 8 7 8 2 1
Pitching W — #9
Pitches-Strikes: Tyler Horner 49-30, #9 66-42
Groundouts-Flyouts: Tyler Horner 2-1, #9 1-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Tyler Horner 7-12, #9 9-22
Stats provided by Game Changer