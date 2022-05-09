BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team saw their season come to an end on Friday, as they dropped the third game of a three game series to the Skyline Grizzlies in Blackfoot.
The finals score was posted as 5-2 in favor of the Grizzlies after the two teams had split a doubleheader the previous day in Idaho Falls.
This game was the conclusion of High Country/District 6 tournament action for the High Country Conference who uses a three-game series to determine the outcome of their tournament rather than a double-elimination tournament bracket.
The Broncos had opened the game with a lead following the third inning, before the Grizzlies were able to score four runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Broncos had taken a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.
Once the Grizzlies took the lead at 5-2, they were content to play the game out on the strength of their pitching staff, who was able to keep the Broncos’ offense in check.
The Broncos were only able to get four hits in the game, one hit each for Ben Wilson, Eli Hayes, Tyler Vance and Ryan Reynolds.
The Grizzlies, on the other hand, had eight hits which produced five runs off of Broncos pitching. The Grizzlies were led by Brayden Nickels and Ryan Horvath, who each had a pair of hits. Horvath led the team with a pair of runs batted in.
SKYLINE 100 400 0 — 5 8 0
BLACKFOOT 002 000 0 — 2 4 2
Batting – Skyline
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .267 35 30 5 8 4
1 Dillon Gardels (Sr) .333 4 3 1 1 0
2 Isaac Harrison (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
4 Brayden Nickels (So) .667 4 3 0 2 1
6 Jaxon White (Sr) .250 4 4 0 1 0
12 C. Robinson (Sr) .250 4 4 2 1 0
13 Cobie Klein (So) .000 4 3 0 0 0
14 Ian Galbreaith (Jr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
25 Ryan Horvath (Sr) .667 4 3 1 2 2
30 B. Merzlock (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
40 George Price (Jr) .250 4 4 1 1 1
Batting — Blackfoot
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .160 29 25 2 4 2
2 Avian Martinez (Sr) .000 4 3 0 0 0
3 Ben Wilson (Sr) .333 4 3 1 1 0
7 Eli Hayes (Sr) .500 3 2 0 1 0
8 Chase Cannon (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
9 Mike Edwards (Sr) .000 3 2 1 0 0
10 Tyler Vance (Sr) .500 2 2 0 1 2
12 Jaxon Grimmett (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
14 Boston Ross (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
15 Ryan Reynolds (Jr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
17 Dax Whitney (So) .000 3 3 0 0 0
Skyline — Pitching
# Athlete Name OBA OBP WP HBP SF SH/B #P
Team Totals .160 .276 2 0 111
4 Brayden Nickels (So) .000 .143 0 0 21
5 Ethan Belnap (Sr) .211 .318 2 0 90
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 4 2 2 4 4
4 Brayden Nickels (So) 2 0 0 0 1 1
5 Ethan Belnap (Sr) 5 4 2 2 3 3
Blackfoot declined to submit any pitching stats for this game.
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com