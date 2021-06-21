BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos continued to struggle with the schedule and the teams they are facing in the American Legion baseball season as the Idaho Fall Bandits came to town for a twin bill.
The first game saw the mighty Bandits open the scoring with a three spot in the top of the first, seven runs in the first three innings and coasted to a 10-4 win over the Broncos, whose only scoring came in the first and seventh inning when they were able to push a pair of runs across the plate.
It was a lot of the same old stuff for the Broncos, not getting a key hit at the right time, a miscue when the Bandits had runners in scoring position and just not enough good pitching to survive the way Idaho Falls could put men in scoring position and the speed that the Bandits showed in getting the runs across the plate.
Payton Brooks took the ball to the mound to start the game, but was not as effective as he had been in recent games. Brooks gave up six runs on six hits, including a home run, but only three of the six runs were earned due to an error. Brooks also walked a batter and did not have a strikeout. He lasted only two innings before giving way to Nate Goodwin.
Goodwin was better on the mound, but still had his issues. He pitched a strong five innings, but allowed four runs, one of them an unearned run, but recorded nine strikeouts and only gave up one walk. The Bandits did get seven hits off Goodwin.
At the plate, Tyler Vance went 2 for 2 to lead the Broncos and also scored two of the Broncos four runs.
Five other Broncos had one hit each.
For Idaho Falls, five different players had at least two hits in their 13-hit attack.
Jackson Beck was on the mound and earned the victory with five innings pitched, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven Broncos. Merrit Jones came in and pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs on three hits.
In the second game, the Idaho Falls hitters banged the ball around off of Blackfoot starter Cason Fisher, who only lasted two innings, giving up seven runs on only two hits. To be fair, the defense behind Fisher did nothing to help the young hurler as all as seven runs were unearned due to miscues in the field.
To make matters worse, Idaho Falls starter Tyler Schultz was putting up zeros on the scoreboard, denying the Broncos the opportunity to climb back into the game. While Schults did give up a pair of runs to Blackfoot, only one of the runs was earned as Schultz kept Blackfoot off the base paths for the majority of the game.
The end result was a 13-2 win in only five innings for Idaho Falls and a sweep of the doubleheader.
The Bandits once again had their way with Blackfoot pitching, using eight walks and seven hits to score their 13 runs.
To the Broncos’ credit, the seven hits by Idaho Falls came from seven different players, so they were scattered around at best.
With the doubleheader loss, the Broncos fall to 4-8 on the year and will next be in action in the Belgrade, Mont., tournament on June 24.
Game One
IDAHO FALLS 331 120 0 — 10 13 0
BLACKFOOT 200 000 2 — 4 7 2
Game Two
IDAHO FALLS 072 04X X — 13 7 0
BLACKFOOT 000 20X X — 2 2 7
Idaho Falls Bandits
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Nate Rose 5 1 1 1 0 1
Chandler Robinson 4 2 2 1 0 0
Mcgwire Jephson 4 2 2 2 0 0
Ayson Webb 2 1 2 3 1 0
Dayton Robison 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davin Luce 4 1 2 0 0 1
Ryan Horvath 3 0 1 1 0 1
Logan Taggart 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley Thompson 3 2 2 0 0 0
Brett Bartel 4 0 0 0 0 3
Eliot Jones 3 1 1 1 1 2
Jackson Beck — — — — — -
Merrit Jones — — — — — -
Totals 34 10 13 9 2 9
Batting 2B: Ayson Webb, Nate Rose, Davin Luce, Eliot Jones
3B: Mcgwire Jephson
HR: Ayson Webb
TB: Bradley Thompson 2, Mcgwire Jephson 4, Ayson Webb 6, Chandler Robinson 2, Nate Rose 2, Ryan Horvath, Davin Luce 3, Eliot Jones 2
RBI: Mcgwire Jephson 2, Ayson Webb 3, Chandler Robinson, Nate Rose, Ryan Horvath, Eliot Jones
ROE: Mcgwire Jephson
HBP: Bradley Thompson
SB: Bradley Thompson 2
CS: Ayson Webb
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (51.35%)
Bradley Thompson 2, Mcgwire Jephson 2, Ayson Webb 3, Chandler Robinson, Nate Rose 3, Davin Luce 4, Eliot Jones 2, Brett Bartel 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingDP: Bradley Thompson, Nate Rose
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 3 1 1 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 2 2 2 0 1 0
Nate Goodwin 2 1 1 2 2 0
Payton Brooks 1 0 1 1 0 0
Jaxon Holmes 3 0 1 0 0 2
Ryan Steidley 4 0 1 1 0 1
Mehki Sandoval 2 0 0 0 1 2
Cason Fisher 3 0 0 0 0 2
Boston Ross 2 0 0 0 1 0
Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 4 7 4 6 8
Batting 2B: Nate Goodwin
TB: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin 2, Jaxon Holmes, Avian Martinez, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2
RBI: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin 2, Ryan Steidley
HBP: Tyler Vance
GIDP: Cason Fisher
SB: Tyler Vance
PIK: Boston Ross
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (45.45%)
Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin 3, Jaxon Holmes 2, Avian Martinez 2, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Cason Fisher, Boston Ross
Idaho Falls Bandits
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jackson Beck 5.0 84 .560 4 2 2 7 5 0
Merrit Jones 2.0 29 .621 3 2 2 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 113 .575 7 4 4 8 6 0
Pitching W: Jackson Beck
HBP: Merrit Jones
WP: Jackson Beck 2
Pitches-Strikes: Jackson Beck 84-47, Merrit Jones 29-18
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jackson Beck 4-3, Merrit Jones 4-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jackson Beck 13-23, Merrit Jones 6-10
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payton Brooks 2.0 41 .780 6 6 3 0 1 1
Nate Goodwin 5.0 85 .718 7 4 3 9 1 0
Totals 7.0 126 .738 13 10 6 9 2 1
Pitching L: Payton Brooks
HBP: Nate Goodwin
WP: Nate Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Payton Brooks 41-32, Nate Goodwin 85-61
Groundouts-Flyouts: Payton Brooks 0-6, Nate Goodwin 2-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Payton Brooks 13-14, Nate Goodwin 19-23
Game Two
Idaho Falls Bandits
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Eliot Jones 2 1 1 3 1 1
Bradley Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Logan Taggart 2 2 1 0 1 1
Nate Rose 2 2 0 0 1 1
Mcgwire Jephson 2 1 0 0 0 0
Davin Luce 2 1 1 3 0 1
Ayson Webb 2 0 1 3 1 0
Merrit Jones 3 0 1 0 0 1
Ryan Horvath 2 2 1 0 2 0
Dayton Robison 2 2 1 0 2 1
RJ Woods 3 2 0 1 0 0
Tyler Schultz — — — — — -
Chandler Robinson — — — — — -
Totals 23 13 7 10 8 6
Batting 2B: Eliot Jones
3B: Davin Luce
TB: Logan Taggart, Ayson Webb, Dayton Robison, Ryan Horvath, Davin Luce 3, Eliot Jones 2, Merrit Jones
RBI: Ayson Webb 3, RJ Woods, Davin Luce 3, Eliot Jones 3
SF: Ayson Webb
ROE: Mcgwire Jephson, RJ Woods 2, Nate Rose, Ryan Horvath
FC: RJ Woods
HBP: Logan Taggart, RJ Woods, Nate Rose, Merrit Jones
GIDP: Mcgwire Jephson
SB: Logan Taggart, Ayson Webb 2, Ryan Horvath, Eliot Jones 2
CS: RJ Woods
PIK: Ayson Webb
TotalsTeam QAB: 23 (63.89%)
Logan Taggart 2, Ayson Webb 4, RJ Woods, Dayton Robison 4, Nate Rose 3, Ryan Horvath 4, Davin Luce, Eliot Jones 3, Merrit Jones
Team LOB: 7
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 2 0 1 1 1 1
Cooper Kniffin 2 0 0 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 2 0 0 0 0 1
Nate Goodwin 3 0 0 0 0 2
Mehki Sandoval 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston Ross 1 1 0 0 1 1
Ryan Steidley 2 1 1 0 1 1
Cason Fisher 2 0 0 0 0 1
Spencer Cook 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ashton Mercado 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 16 2 2 1 6 8
Batting 2B: Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson
TB: Ryan Steidley 2, Ben Wilson 2
RBI: Ben Wilson
SAC: Cason Fisher
FC: Cooper Kniffin
HBP: Ashton Mercado, Tyler Vance
SB: Ryan Steidley
PIK: Spencer Cook
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (60.00%)
Spencer Cook, Cason Fisher, Nate Goodwin 2, Cooper Kniffin 2, Ashton Mercado 2, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Cooper Kniffin, Ashton Mercado, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 3, Ben Wilson
DP: Nate Goodwin, Ryan Steidley
Idaho Falls Bandits
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Tyler Schultz 3.1 82 .415 1 2 1 7 5 0
Chandler Robinson 1.2 26 .538 1 0 0 1 1 0
Bradley Thompson 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 108 .444 2 2 1 8 6 0
Pitching W: Tyler Schultz
HBP: Tyler Schultz 2
WP: Tyler Schultz 2
Pitches-Strikes: Bradley Thompson 0-0, Tyler Schultz 82-34, Chandler Robinson 26-14
Groundouts-Flyouts: Bradley Thompson 0-0, Tyler Schultz 2-0, Chandler Robinson 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Bradley Thompson 0-0, Tyler Schultz 3-18, Chandler Robinson 2-7
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cason Fisher 2.0 52 .442 2 7 0 2 5 0
Boston Ross 3.0 83 .506 5 6 6 4 3 0
Totals 5.0 135 .481 7 13 6 6 8 0
Pitching L: Cason Fisher
HBP: Cason Fisher, Boston Ross 3
WP: Boston Ross 2
Pitches-Strikes: Cason Fisher 52-23, Boston Ross 83-42
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cason Fisher 1-1, Boston Ross 0-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cason Fisher 8-15, Boston Ross 9-21
Stats provided by Game Changer